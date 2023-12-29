Patriots injury report: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out, 9 others questionable vs. Bills

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The 4-11 Patriots are entering their Week 17 matchup without one wide receiver and with several key players questionable to play.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) will not suit up for the third consecutive week against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as he remains on the mend. The veteran wide receiver did not practice on Thursday or Friday, which usually indicates an impending inactive status.
Plenty of defensive players could join Smith-Schuster away from the field come Sunday while they deal with their ailments.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and cornerback Jonathan Jones are all suffering nagging knee injuries, according to the report. All three of them were limited practice participants this week and have spent considerable time on the injury report all season.
Defensive back Myles Bryant (chest), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), and cornerback Shaun Wade (hip) were also all limited participants during practice leading up to the weekend. Slater did not play in New England’s victory over the Denver Broncos last week, his first missed game since 2017.
Safeties Kyle Dugger (illness) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) had varying levels of participation this week. Dugger was added to the report on Friday after practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday. Peppers, meanwhile, was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing the previous two days.
Peppers seems to remain on the mend after exiting the Patriots’ Week 15 contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.
On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable to play against the Bills on New Year’s Eve. The 29-year-old did not suit up last week against the Broncos after being hit hard on his left knee versus the Chiefs.
New England did sign tight end La’Michael Pettway to its practice squad on Dec. 26, perhaps as an elevation option for the team if Henry is indeed unable to play this week.
On a positive note, multiple players were removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Friday.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (not injury related/personal), offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Ezekiel Elliott (illness), and safety Jalen Mills (concussion) have been taken off the report will not carry a designation into Sunday.
Here’s the full injury report:
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Ankle
No Players Listed.
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
DB Myles Bryant – Chest
S Kyle Dugger – Illness
TE Hunter Henry – Knee
LB Anfernee Jennings – Knee
CB Jonathan Jones – Knee
S Jabrill Peppers – Hamstring
SpT Matthew Slater – Hamstring
CB Shaun Wade – Hip
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley – Knee
WR Kayshon Boutte – Not Injury Related/Personal
OT Trent Brown – Illness
RB Ezekiel Elliott – Illness
S Jalen Mills – Concussion
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.