Patriots Patriots injury report: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out, 9 others questionable vs. Bills Kyle Dugger was added to the report on Friday due to illness. JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play for the third straight week on Sunday. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The 4-11 Patriots are entering their Week 17 matchup without one wide receiver and with several key players questionable to play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) will not suit up for the third consecutive week against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as he remains on the mend. The veteran wide receiver did not practice on Thursday or Friday, which usually indicates an impending inactive status.

Plenty of defensive players could join Smith-Schuster away from the field come Sunday while they deal with their ailments.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and cornerback Jonathan Jones are all suffering nagging knee injuries, according to the report. All three of them were limited practice participants this week and have spent considerable time on the injury report all season.

Defensive back Myles Bryant (chest), special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), and cornerback Shaun Wade (hip) were also all limited participants during practice leading up to the weekend. Slater did not play in New England’s victory over the Denver Broncos last week, his first missed game since 2017.

Safeties Kyle Dugger (illness) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) had varying levels of participation this week. Dugger was added to the report on Friday after practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday. Peppers, meanwhile, was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

Peppers seems to remain on the mend after exiting the Patriots’ Week 15 contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable to play against the Bills on New Year’s Eve. The 29-year-old did not suit up last week against the Broncos after being hit hard on his left knee versus the Chiefs.

New England did sign tight end La’Michael Pettway to its practice squad on Dec. 26, perhaps as an elevation option for the team if Henry is indeed unable to play this week.

On a positive note, multiple players were removed from the Patriots’ injury report on Friday.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (not injury related/personal), offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), running back Ezekiel Elliott (illness), and safety Jalen Mills (concussion) have been taken off the report will not carry a designation into Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Ankle

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore – Knee

DB Myles Bryant – Chest

S Kyle Dugger – Illness

TE Hunter Henry – Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings – Knee

CB Jonathan Jones – Knee

S Jabrill Peppers – Hamstring

SpT Matthew Slater – Hamstring

CB Shaun Wade – Hip

REMOVED FROM LIST

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley – Knee

WR Kayshon Boutte – Not Injury Related/Personal

OT Trent Brown – Illness

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Illness

S Jalen Mills – Concussion