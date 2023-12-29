Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game Not many are expecting the Patriots to beat the surging Bills on Sunday, but can they at least cover the double-digit spread? Josh Allen is looking to avenge the Bills' October loss to the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

COMMENTARY

The Tankathon, 2023 celebration has been canceled.

Goodbye, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Adios, Marvin Harrison, Jr.

As much fun as Sunday’s Christmas Eve win over the Broncos was, some segments of Patriot fans found it difficult to be jolly when all was bright. With the win, the Patriots dropped in draft positioning; they’d currently pick fourth if the season ended today (and it does after next week).

Remember when the first overall pick was the goal all of two weeks ago?

Instead of being faced with a choice between Williams and Maye, the Patriots may instead have to flip a coin between the Heisman Trophy winner (Jayden Daniels) and one of the big guys (tackles Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt) to anchor the offensive line.

The Patriots the Jets next weekend in the season finale for both teams, which means that Sunday in Buffalo will mark the final time this season that the Patriots could lose to an opponent. For the tanksters out there, this is a pivotal weekend.

This week’s predictions:

Globe staff: All six pick New England +13

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Bills 27, Patriots 10. “Pats are coming off a surprise win over Denver and upset the Bills 29-25 back in Week 7. It won’t happen again. Buffalo is surging and with a victory here can still win the AFC East — if Dolphins lose in Baltimore as the odds suggest. That’s major incentive. Buffs also enjoy a rest/prep edge after playing last Saturday while NE played Sunday night.”

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Bills 27, Patriots 18. “When they met in Week 7, the Patriots collected one of their four wins. This could be reasonably close, but with the playoffs in reach the Bills are incentivized. Also, they’re home and riding a winning streak.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bills 30, Patriots 14. “The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after beating the Broncos Sunday night. The Bills rallied to win last week against a bad Chargers team, so that will get them back focused again. Their playoff push continues as they handle the Patriots with a strong outing and get ready for Miami next week.”

CBS Sports staff: Four of seven pick Buffalo (-12).

ESPN staff: All Bills.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: Patriots (+13). “The Patriots smell, sure. But after that grisly back-to-back blowout loss combo in Weeks 4 and 5, they’ve been blown out just once in their last seven losses. Trust the defense to capitalize on some Josh Allen turnovers to keep the game close enough.”

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Patriots (+13). “Maybe the Bills got their wakeup call with a bad performance against the Chargers. They also won that game, so maybe we’re in for another game in which Buffalo plays down to the competition. The Patriots aren’t good, but they did beat the Broncos last week. They haven’t quit. The Bills should roll to a win, but they also might be having an eye on next week’s game against the Dolphins.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots (+13.5). “The Bills just blew the Cowboys out a couple of weeks ago, but I still don’t trust them with a number this big against a Patriots team that already beat them earlier this season.”

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 27, Patriots 10. “The Patriots have overachieved of late with their defense getting tighter for Bill Belichick on every level. They also have stabilized the offense with Bailey Zappe making clutch plays leaning on the savvy running of Ezekiel Elliott. That said, the Bills already were caught by major surprise in the first meeting and are coming off taking the Chargers lightly in Week 16. Back at home, the Bills grind this one out by spreading the ball around well with Josh Allen.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Bills 28, Patriots 17. “The Bills have found their stride through a playoff push, and it’s possible this is the last time Buffalo will see Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach. Belichick is 37-12 against Buffalo all time, and that includes a 29-25 victory in Week 7. Buffalo wins, but it’s by no means comfortable.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Bills 27, Patriots 17. “The Patriots have not given up, and they won’t give up against the Bills.”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Bills 21, Patriots 10.

It says here: Bills 27, Patriots 23. New England’s Christmas Eve mojo might accompany the team to Buffalo, but the Bills seem like they are in position for a run at Lombardi.