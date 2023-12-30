Patriots Patriots place JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR, ending injury-riddled season Smith-Schuster caught 29 passes in 11 games for New England this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster battled multiple injuries this season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Patriots made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of their AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The most notable of those, JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to IR.

That officially brings an end to a disappointing and injury-riddled season for the seven-year veteran. Smith-Schuster came into the year with a nagging knee injury, suffered a concussion a few weeks later, and now an ankle injury is shutting him down.

In the 11 games Smith-Schuster did play in, he caught 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. A largely underwhelming season for the wideout still hoping to replicate the success he had early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On top of losing Smith-Schuster for the final two games of the season, the Patriots won’t have safety Jabrill Peppers available for them on Sunday. Both Peppers (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (illness) were downgraded to out on Saturday afternoon.

New England is filling the holes in its depth chart with two practice squad elevations and one signing. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe is signing to the 53-man roster, taking the place Smith-Schuster left behind. He’ll presumably see some game action to help fill the hole Peppers leaves behind.

The Patriots also elevated tight end Matt Sokol for the second straight week, and elevated offensive lineman Andrew Stueber as well. Despite the insurance add of Sokol, New England did not rule out Hunter Henry; the captain still has a shot at playing against Buffalo.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.