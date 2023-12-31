Patriots ‘He gets his credit’: Deatrich Wise credits Jerod Mayo for Patriots slowing down Josh Allen in loss to Bills Allen arguably had his worst game against the Patriots in at least four years on Sunday. Josh Allen and the Bills were able to beat the Patriots on Sunday, but they weren't able to get much going on offense. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Even though they lost on Sunday, the Patriots did something they’ve struggled to do for much of the last four years: contain Josh Allen.

The Bills star quarterback completed just 15 of 30 passes for 169 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception with a 53.3 passer rating, adding 44 rushing yards and two rushing scores in their 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Allen’s numbers ended up getting better as the game went along though, struggling mightily to do any damage through the air to open up the game. He threw an incompletion on his first six passes and completed just two of his first 11 throws of the game. New England’s ability to slow down Allen early on was pivotal, trailing just 20-7 after it committed four turnovers in its own territory on its first six possessions.

As Allen arguably had his worst game against the Patriots since he threw three interceptions against them in their Week 4 matchup in 2019, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. placed the credit on a particular coach.

“That’s a big testament to [Jerod] Mayo,” Wise told reporters. “He gets his credit every day.”

Wise’s praising of Mayo comes at an interesting time for the Patriots coach. Mayo has been viewed as a possible successor and maybe the favorite to replace Bill Belichick if the Patriots opt to part ways with their longtime coach at season’s end.

However, there’s been some cloudiness surrounding Mayo over the last couple of days. It’s not a “guarantee” that Mayo would replace Belichick if the Patriots opted to make a head coach change this offseason despite Robert Kraft’s previous praise and extension to keep him from interviewing for other head coach jobs last offseason, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Additionally, Mayo has “rubbed some in the organization the wrong way” this season, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Sunday.

It’s unclear what extra incentives Mayo received in order to remain in New England, but he still holds his title as the team’s inside linebackers coach as the team still doesn’t have a defensive coordinator by title.

Putting the potential offseason drama aside though, Wise explained that the Patriots have a good read on Allen as they’ve faced him a dozen times following Sunday’s game.

“We know what Josh Allen wants to do,” Wise said. “He’s a playmaker, so he wants the ball in his hands for the most part. If not, he wants to throw a deep shot with his arm and then, I know it’s obvious, but throw a lot of small dink and duck passes. When the pass is not there, they’ll give the ball to [James Cook].”

Even when the Bills gave the ball to Cook, who has emerged as one of the league’s leading rushers in recent weeks, they weren’t able to find success. The emerging second-year running back rushed for only 48 yards on three yards per carry on Sunday.

Sunday’s performance from the Patriots’ defense came after one of their better performances against Allen in recent years earlier this season. The Bills quarterback threw for 265 yards and had three total touchdowns in the Week 7 matchup, but also threw an interception on the game’s opening drive. He also failed to establish a great connection with Stefon Diggs that day, serving as part of the catalyst for the Patriots’ 29-25 upset win over the Bills 10 weeks ago.

The Patriots were able to shut down the Allen-Diggs connection even further on Sunday, allowing the star receiver to only have four receptions on seven targets for 26 yards.

“We knew what he was going to do,” Wise said of Allen. “We knew the formations that they were going to run during the game, a lot of counter plays. Our goal is to make him more one-dimensional. Some things didn’t happen the way we planned it, but for the most part, I feel like we held him pretty good, for what it was.”