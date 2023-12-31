Patriots Tom Brady says he was planning to come out of retirement, again, earlier this year “The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party.” Tom Brady came out of his first retirement in March 2022 less than two months after announcing he was hanging up his cleats. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Tom Brady ended his 2023 recap Instagram post with an interesting tidbit on New Year’s Eve.

The former Patriots quarterback says his confidants foiled his plan to unretire for a second time when they held a surprise retirement bash for him in May.

“The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party,” Brady wrote. “Kind of forced my hand 😂”

The 46-year-old Brady casually put that at the end of his Instagram caption after detailing his past year in the paragraph above.

Jokingly or not, the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback is no stranger to rethinking his decision to end his playing career.

Brady famously came out of his first retirement in March 2022 less than two months after announcing he was hanging up his cleats.

He cited “unfinished business” as a reason why he couldn’t retire just yet.

While Brady didn’t end up hoisting his eighth Lombardi Trophy last season, he did continue to make history.

The then-45-year-old became the oldest quarterback to start a NFL game in the Buccaneers’ season-opener. Brady also became the first quarterback in NFL history to record 100,000 career passing yards (regular season and postseason) in Week 9 of the 2022-23 season. He led the league in passes (733) and completions (490) to cap off his 23-year career.

Brady did end up retiring “for good” (his words) on Feb. 1 this year. Although, perhaps he’s experienced second thoughts about his choice, again.