Patriots Patriots vs. Bills live updates: Can New England beat Buffalo again? The Patriots are looking to improve to 3-2 this season with Bailey Zappe as the team's starting QB. Bailey Zappe is looking to build off of Sunday's win over the Broncos. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

After pulling off an upset win over the Bills at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22, the Patriots will try to go on the road and take down Buffalo again Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Kick-off from Buffalo is set for 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Even though New England’s playoff hopes were snuffed out earlier this month, the Patriots have played better football as of late with Bailey Zappe at the helm on offense. The team is 2-2 since Zappe leapfrogged Mac Jones on the quarterback depth chart, headlined by a dramatic last-second win over the Broncos on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement:

New England has some momentum entering Sunday’s road matchup against an AFC East foe, but Bill Belichick’s roster is also dealing with its fair share of injuries. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season ended Saturday when he was placed on injured reserve, while safety Jabrill Peppers has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

New England might enter Sunday’s game as the underdog, but it’s been far from a perfect season in Buffalo. Earlier this month, Buffalo was treading water with a 6-6 record, but has managed to reel off three straight wins — with Josh Allen and the team’s offense rebounding after the team canned offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Bills.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s game in Buffalo, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

11:36: Plenty of key losses for New England today. Peppers was ruled out earlier this week, while Hunter Henry will miss a second straight game. Trent Brown’s absence will loom large. We’ll likely see either Vederian Lowe or Andrew Stueber at LT today.

11:30: Looks like we might get some snow today in Buffalo:

A light, 35-degree rain is starting to fall at Highmark Stadium.



Need the temp to drop a couple degrees for some snow. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 31, 2023

11:10: Still surprised to see New England tabbed as 14-point underdogs today. Bills have won 3 straight, but this is still a pretty flawed team.