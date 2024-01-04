Patriots Report: Patriots’ OL coach Adrian Klemm confronted team executive over lack of talent It reportedly was a "loud exchange that reverberated through the organization." AP Photo/Doug Murray

Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm confronted director of player personnel Matt Groh earlier over a lack of talent within his position group, according to a report from the Boston Herald.

“Outside the front office, a few staffers privately pointed fingers back at decision-makers about the talent available,” the report said. “That is, save for Klemm, who confronted director of player personnel Matt Groh early in the season in a loud exchange that reverberated through the organization. Klemm, according to sources, didn’t feel heard, while some offensive veterans didn’t want to believe their eyes.”

According to the Herald, Klemm is not expected to return to the Patriots next season. He has been out since November because of an undisclosed medical matter.

Although offensive tackle had been an issue for the Patriots dating back to last year, coach Bill Belichick “believed the best available tackles in free agency and the draft had been overrated” according to the Herald.

“We didn’t invest in the offensive line until the fourth round, didn’t take a receiver until the sixth,” a Herald source said. “How do we spend the first three picks on defense when tackle was the biggest problem on the team last year?”

The Patriots went with Trent Brown and Riley Reiff at the tackle spots to open the year.

Brown has played in 11 games, making just eight starts. According to the report, he was openly talking about plans to play for another team weeks ago. Reiff played in one game this season, dealing with a number of injuries before ultimately being placed on injured reserve. Calvin Anderson has been limited to five games with an undisclosed illness.

The Patriots moved Mike Onwenu to right tackle. Belichick recently praised Onwenu for his performance since the switch. Center David Andrews has been a steady presence this season, starting in all 16 games so far. Rookies Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi have made a combined 17 starts at guard.

Following Klemm’s absence, the Patriots went back to “practicing (Dante) Scarnecchia’s techniques and drills instead of those (Klemm) had taught,” the Herald reported.

New England even had a current player, offensive lineman James Ferentz, helping out with coaching duties.

“Though it wasn’t Belichick running drills and holding meetings, but assistant coach Billy Yates and veteran lineman James Ferentz, who also met individually with rookies and assisted them on the sideline during games,” the Herald wrote.