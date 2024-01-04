Patriots Report: Bill Belichick has a ‘final meeting’ with Robert Kraft scheduled for Monday "No decision has been made at this point and that's why this final meeting will be so important," ESPN reports. Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Belichick has a meeting with team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft scheduled for Monday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“They’re going to be looking for some answers on why things have fallen off so dramatically this season,” Reiss said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. “Robert Kraft has been very disappointed with the way this season has unfolded naturally, and people close to him relay to me that that disappointment has been so extreme to the point he has strongly considered moving on from Belichick.”

“But they also tell me that no decision has been made at this point and that’s why this final meeting will be so important,” Reiss added.

There’s a chance that Belichick could remain the Patriots’ head coach. He has already been here for more than two decades, and has a lengthy resume of past accomplishments.

The team’s performance this year has been disappointing, but with the exception of blowout losses to Dallas and New Orleans, the Patriots have been fairly competitive in most games. That said, New England’s record is still 4-12 heading into the final game with the Jets, and those kind of results wouldn’t bode well for any coach.

If Belichick and the Patriots end up parting ways after this season, the six-time Super Bowl championship coach will have several suitors, according to a report from longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“I’m told there are teams within the NFC South with potential interest in #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, per source,” Anderson wrote.

“I previously discussed potential explorations with the Chargers below,” Anderson added. “While the future Hall of Famer has made an indelible mark, winning 6 Super Bowls with Tom Brady, I’m also told there are still recent high-level sentiments within the [Patriots] organization regarding desires to mutually part ways & start anew, per source.”

Anderson listed Belichick as one of the names “surfacing” around the Chargers’ head coaching vacancy earlier this month. She also listed Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, and Jim Harbaugh as potential candidates for the Chargers opening.

Anderson reports that passing Don Shula is a goal for Belichick, who is 15 wins shy of Shula’s record for most wins as a head coach. It will probably take Belichick more than one year to accomplish this.

Neither Belichick nor the Krafts have commented publicly about Belichick’s future with the Patriots. With one game left in yet another losing season, there are many unanswered questions about where the coach will be next year.