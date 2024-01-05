Patriots Could the Patriots honor Matthew Slater in unique way during Sunday’s regular-season finale? Slater could be playing in his final NFL game on Sunday. Matthew Slater could be playing in his final NFL game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Sunday’s game might not only mark Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots, but it could serve as the last time another decorated member of the organization takes the field.

Matthew Slater could put a bow on his successful 16-year NFL career against the Jets on Sunday. The Patriots’ longtime special teams captain and longest-tenured player on the team publicly flirted with retirement last offseason before signing a one-year deal with the team.

As the 38-year-old prepares to possibly put on the pads one last time, the Patriots could honor the three-time Super Bowl winner in a unique way. The Patriots are going “to try and do something” for Slater that could resemble Doug Flutie’s drop kick in the 2005 regular-season finale, according to The Boston Globe‘s Christopher Price.

Advertisement:

If you recall, Belichick and the Patriots let the longtime quarterback be the kicker for an extra-point attempt in the game against the Dolphins. He lined up several yards behind the long snapper, taking the ball, dropping it, and kicking it through the uprights for a successful extra-point conversion, marking the first time since 1941 that a dropkick had been successfully used in an NFL regular-season game.

January 1, 2006



Doug Flutie



Converts a drop-kick extra point and Bill Belichick has never been happierpic.twitter.com/hEgIzxYeXh — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 1, 2024

Understandably, Belichick wasn’t willing to reveal anything from the gameplan when he was asked by Price about a play to honor Slater on Sunday.

“I don’t know. Every situation is different,” Belichick said. “But our focus, really as a team, is to go out there and play our best game, play as well as we can and beat the Jets. That’s what we’re here for.

“So, anything else that happens, I’m not really sure how it’s going to come down.”

Of course, there are things that might have to fall into place if the Patriots want the opportunity to give Slater a special sendoff play. But prior to becoming a 10-time Pro Bowl gunner, Slater played receiver, defensive back, and returner in college at UCLA. Slater has actually received a handful of snaps at receiver in his NFL career, recording a reception for 46 yards in the Patriots’ 2011 season opener.

Advertisement:

But Slater said Thursday that he isn’t entirely sure if he’ll retire at season’s end yet.

“It sounds like you guys have decided for me,” Slater jokingly told reporters after being asked several questions related to his possible retirement.

“My plan is to just take it like any season. My wife and I will make that decision with my family and go from there.”

Belichick has expressed reverence for Slater on several occasions in the past, sharing multiple times that he believes Slater’s the best special teams player of all time. He also stated his case for Slater to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he spoke with reporters last week.

“I think Slater is eventually going to be a Hall of Fame candidate,” Belichick said on Dec. 29. “As a coverage player, not as a specialist. For what he is, he’s not a returner. So, he’s in a very unique category. One that I don’t think is represented in the Hall of Fame, but based on what he did during his career, the length of time he did it, and the level he’s done it at.

“Again, since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, there’s no criteria. But I would say this guy has been as productive as anybody has ever been at his position throughout his entire career, which is very lengthy. I think he’s the best that’s ever done what he’s done, whether that’s Hall of Fame worthy or not, that’s a different subject that I don’t have a say in.

Advertisement:

“I can’t imagine putting anybody in there ahead of him at that position.”