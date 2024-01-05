Patriots injury report: 2 players ruled out, 12 questionable ahead of season finale

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots are entering their final game of the 2023-24 season with a lengthy injury report.
New England will be without two players against the New York Jets as it ruled offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) out for Sunday’s contest.
Brown was a healthy scratch last week versus the Buffalo Bills amidst a tumultuous season with the Patriots. Meanwhile, Henry has missed the last two games since injuring his knee in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New England listed 12 other players as questionable on its Week 18 report. Among them is special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), who could play in his final NFL game on Sunday. Slater told reporters this week that he’ll decide his future in football once the season ends.
As for defensive players uncertain about suiting up versus the Jets, lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Myles Bryant (illness), and linebackers Anfernee Jennings (knee) and Jahlani Tavai (tooth) were limited participants in practice all week due to their ailments.
Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (knee) and Shaun Wade (hip), and safeties Jalen Mills (ankle) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) are also questionable to play in their final game of the season. Mills was a Friday addition to the injury report after not appearing on the list earlier in the week.
Peppers, who has not played since the Chiefs contest on Dec. 17, told reporters this week that he expects to play against the Jets.
Offensively, tight end Pharoah Brown (ribs) and wide receivers DeVante Parker (ribs) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) round out the final injury report of this season.
Here’s the full report:
OT Trent Brown – Illness
TE Hunter Henry – Knee
No Players Listed.
DL Christian Barmore – Knee
TE Pharoah Brown – Ribs
DB Myles Bryant – Illness
LB Anfernee Jennings – Knee
CB Jonathan Jones – Knee
S Jalen Mills – Ankle
WR DeVante Parker – Ribs
S Jabrill Peppers – Hamstring
SpT Matthew Slater – Hamstring
LB Jahlani Tavai – Tooth
WR Tyquan Thornton – Ankle
CB Shaun Wade – Hip
Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
