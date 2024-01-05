Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game If this is Bill Belichick's final game with the Patriots, many expect him to end his 24-year tenure on a familiar note. Sunday's game against the Jets could be Bill Belichick's last with the Patriots. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

COMMENTARY

Breaking News: The decision to fire Bill Belichick has already been made.

Breaking: Is there a path where Belichick remains the head coach?

Super-Breaking: Belichick has six new job offers already lined up for when the axe comes in New England.

Oh, sweet baby, you won’t believe the Breaking: Lighthouse tours to take place through the spring.

It’s predictably been a rocky few months for the local media’s penchant to turn everything that takes place over at One Patriot Place into a drama fit for stage. Well-respected reporters with ties to ownership have waffled on their words more than whatever Red Sox GM is in place these days. The Boston Herald just released a scathing exposé of the way things have been handled in Foxborough this season, and though I respect both reporters, I’ve had enough boys crying wolf this season that, at this point, I can’t figure out when I’m being played. I’ve got to be constantly asking myself, “Is this reporter in Belichick’s back pocket or the Krafts’?” (Yes, The Athletic, we’re looking at you.)

Advertisement:

It’s reached a tipping point though as we enter the final weekend of this dreadful season. Until the deed is accomplished Monday morning, afternoon, evening, whatever, every report released until then is just more hearsay, no matter how trusted the source.

Until then, have fun reading more nonsense like how Jerod Mayo has turned the locker room into the parting of the Red Sea.

This week’s predictions:

Globe staff: All New England (-1.5).

NorthJersey.com: Five of six pick the Patriots. Bob Jordan picks the Jets, 21-20. “Bill Belichick after spending one day in charge of the Jets wrote his ‘I resign as HC of the NYJ’ goodbye on a napkin and New England got him in a trade. Twenty-four years later, the Patriots have a chance to also screw the Jets out of a good draft pick.”

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Patriots 10, Jets 6. “One of only two Week 18 games (Denver-Vegas) with both teams eliminated. For drama, two questions: 1). Is this Bill Belichick’s final game on Pats’ sideline? (Hard to fathom, but leaning yes). 2). Is Zach Wilson (out with concussion) done as a Jet after being the second overall draft pick in 2021? (Bet on it.) New England has won 15 in a row over NYJ including past dozen in Foxborough. Pats have lost eight games by one score, are still playing hard and should continue the series mastery.”

Advertisement:

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Patriots 17, Jets 13. “Bill Belichick isn’t going to want to go out on a loss, especially against the Jets. Not a lot of gas in the tank for either team, but New England finds a way at home in this finale.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 21, Jets 14. “This is a game featuring the bottom-feeders of the AFC East. The Jets looked lifeless in losing to the Browns last week, and that will show up again here. The Pats aren’t good, but they compete, which will be the difference. And this just might be Bill Belichick’s last game coaching the Patriots.”

CBS Sports staff: All Pats (-1.5).

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Patriots (-1.5). “Not sure if the Patriots players are too into the storyline of this possibly being Bill Belichick’s final game, but maybe that helps a little. And the Patriots are playing harder than the Jets late this season.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots (-1.5). “Bill Belichick is not losing to the Jets in what could be his final game as the Patriots head coach.”

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Patriots 23, Jets 10. “Bill Belichick wouldn’t lose in his potential final game as the Patriots’ head coach, would he? He can’t go out by falling to the Jets at home. New York’s duct tape of an offense without Aaron Rodgers has only a little glue left and the defense seems worn down from the consistent winning burden. The Patriots meanwhile are doing their best to support Bailey Zappe at QB the best they can in a very tough short-term solution.”

Advertisement:

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Patriots 21, Jets 13. “Neither the Jets nor the Patriots had the season they wanted. For the Jets, it’s about looking forward to the return of Aaron Rodgers. For the Patriots, the questions about Bill Belichick’s future continue to swirl. If this is indeed his last game at Gillette Stadium, count on the Patriots to bring their “A” game in an emotional victory. New England has covered the spread in three of their last four games.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 24, Jets 10. “This could be Bill Belichick’s last game with the Patriots. That possibility means it should be an easy win.”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 17, Jets 10.

It says here: Patriots 12, Jets 6. We said farewell to Foxboro Stadium with a snow bowl. Looks like it will be the same deal for Bill Belichick’s final game as Patriots head coach.