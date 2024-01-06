Patriots reportedly convert veteran Lawrence Guy’s playing time incentive into guaranteed bonus

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots showed their appreciation for veteran Lawrence Guy by turning an incentive on his contract into a guaranteed bonus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
In order to earn an additional $500,000, Guy initially had to play 45 percent of snaps this season. With this change, Guy – who’s currently right on the border at 45.57 percent – will receive that money even if he misses Sunday’s game against the Jets, or plays minimally, and consequently dips below 45 percent.
According to Miguel Benzan, this increases Guy’s 2023 cap number to $3,941,176. If he’s active Sunday, his cap number increases to $4 million. His 2024 cap number is $4.5 million, per Benzan.
Guy, a 33-year-old defensive tackle, has been with the team since 2017. He’s played in at least 14 games every season and hasn’t missed one this year as of Saturday.
He missed minicamp due to a contract dispute, then he showed up to training camp and vowed to do whatever he could for the organization.
Guy is a member of the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team. He earned Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee honors in 2021 and has spearheaded many charitable endeavors over the years.
