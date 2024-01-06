Patriots Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick reportedly have yet to talk about a possible Patriots breakup Belichick has been rumored to be on the hot seat for much of the year. Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft could end their 24-year partnership after this weekend. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If the Patriots are planning to move on from Bill Belichick this offseason, the head coach apparently doesn’t know it yet.

Belichick and the Patriots have yet to talk about possibly parting ways this offseason, even though “many around the league expect that a change will come in New England,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

In a story detailing the upcoming NFL head coaching carousel, Schefter wrote that Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s silence on Belichick’s status as the team’s head coach has led people in the league to believe that the 24-year partnership is over.

“Kraft hasn’t publicly declared that Belichick is his coach moving forward and that he will return next season — nothing like it,” Schefter wrote. “Everyone around the NFL is waiting for a divorce to happen, but neither Kraft nor Belichick has acknowledged that the relationship could be broken off.

“It feels like the end of an era to many around the league — that Belichick could be coaching his final game for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets.”

Obviously, there likely will be some clarity over the situation, one way or another, in the coming days as the Patriots’ season ends Sunday. Belichick and Kraft, along with team president Jonathan Kraft, are expected to meet on Monday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss recently reported. The owner is believed to be “very disappointed” with the way the 2023 season has gone and has “strongly considered” moving on from Belichick, though a decision hasn’t been made, Reiss added.

As Kraft has been silent over the future of his head coach through months of hot seat rumors, Belichick has also declined to comment on his job status when given the opportunity. He’s often replied to such questions by stating his focus on the Patriots’ upcoming opponent, such as saying, “I’m getting ready for Kansas City” when asked about a rumor ahead of the Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Chiefs.

Belichick showed some gratitude Friday when asked what it’s meant to him to coach the Patriots for 24 years. But he quickly diverted his attention back to their Week 18 opponent, the Jets.

“I’ve always appreciated the opportunity, and I’m just looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Jets,” Belichick said. “Like I said, trying to put our best game out there this year. That’s what we’re working towards. I’m sure there will be another time to talk about other things, but right now we’re just trying to focus on the Jets.”

Belichick was later asked if he’s given himself a chance to appreciate what he’s helped build in New England over the last 24 years given the uncertainty surrounding his job status. The six-time Super Bowl winner kept his attention on the Jets.

“I think I’ve covered that multiple times over the years,” Belichick replied. “But, again, for right now, we’ll just keep it on the Jets and go forward with that.”

If the Patriots opt to move on from Belichick this offseason, a possible candidate who’s been linked to be a potential successor could become available. People around the league think Titans coach Mike Vrabel “would be open to be moved to another team or that the Titans would be open to moving him — maybe both,” Schefter reported. The Titans are expected to hold meetings with Vrabel and other team decision-makers “to determine whether any notable changes will be made,” Schefter added.

Vrabel, who is under contract with the Titans for the 2024 season, recently stated a desire to remain in Tennessee.

“I know where we’re at as an organization,” Vrabel told reporters earlier this week as his 5-11 Titans squad prepared for their season finale. “I’m excited to build this thing and fix this thing and get it to where we want it to be — to win championships. … That’s what our goal is. But no, the social media and where that is, I can’t focus on that.

“Of course, I want to be here. I want to be here as long as we can win and as long as we can do this thing. It’s been great, but it’s also been just frustrating this year and no one wants to be where we’re at.”

Vrabel, who played with the Patriots for eight seasons, has been viewed as a possible “home run choice” for Kraft to replace Belichick, The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin reported in November. Vrabel was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in October.