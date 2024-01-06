Patriots A snowy, slushy day awaits Patriots fans on Sunday It was here where it all began. A second-year backup quarterback who would become the franchise’s future, Patriots QB Tom Brady spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown under heavy snowfall in a game that became know as the "Snow Bowl" on Jan. 19, 2002, against the Oakland Raiders at Foxboro Stadium.

Sunday’s Patriots game will be noteworthy on many levels, but the impending nor’easter will undoubtedly be up there in terms of impact on both the players and fans.

The snow is expected to start on Saturday night and continue into Sunday. There may be a slowdown in snow on Sunday morning, but the snowfall is forecasted to pick up again later in the morning and continue into the late afternoon. The Patriots are set to play the Jets in their final game of the season at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

Forecasters are expecting up to 6 to 12 inches of snow in the Boston area, and 8 to 12 inches of snow north and west of Interstate 95. A winter storm warning was extended to cover Boston and most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and southern Maine, from 4 p.m., Saturday through all day Sunday. A winter storm watch remains in effect through Sunday for southeastern Massachusetts.

