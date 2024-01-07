Patriots Bill Belichick said he ‘still likes coaching,’ but avoided addressing his Patriots future after season finale Belichick referenced an upcoming "sit down" with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Bill Belichick during the Patriots' season finale loss to the Jets. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Following the Patriots’ 17-3 loss to the Jets in what could potentially be his final game as head coach of the team he’s led to six Super Bowl wins, Bill Belichick began his postgame press conference by thanking his players for their effort.

“Disappointing finish there today. I have a lot of respect for how the players competed. I have all year,” he told reporters, singling out a New England fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter. “I thought that was indicative of the competitiveness at the end on the strip after the interception. On the recovery by [Vederian] Lowe, he really gave himself up on it and just played really hard.

His conclusion was a callback to a common theme in the 2023 season.

Reflecting on his team’s 4-13 record, a last place finish in the AFC East, he had a simple summary.

“We just couldn’t make enough plays to win,” Belichick said.

“It’s a disappointing year for all of us, players, coaches, staff.”

Belichick’s status in New England beyond the current season could be in doubt. But in the immediate aftermath of the loss, he refused to comment on where he might be in 2024.

“As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert as I do every year at some point at the end of the season, and we’ll talk about things as we always do,” Belichick said of a potentially consequential conversation with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “I’m sure that’ll happen, but that’s really all I have to say about that right now.”

“Any questions on the Jets game,” he added, “happy to take a few of those.”

Inevitably, he was nonetheless questioned about his plans for the future. Asked by Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy if he “felt any differently coming off the field,” Belichick reiterated his initial take.

“Disappointed about the way that the game turned out sure. Let’s leave it at that.”

After he was pressed in a follow-up about if he expects to coach the Patriots in 2024, Belichick repeated his disappointment in losing the game to the Jets.

Sunday may also have been the final Patriots game for longtime special teams ace Matthew Slater. Though Belichick reminded reporters that he’s already spoken about Slater’s “greatness” at length, he still managed to add a complimentary description.

“On a daily basis he’s just exemplary, and to watch his growth from when he was a rookie coming out of UCLA and trying to find a little bit of a position on offense and defense, and ultimately becoming I’d say as good a special teams player as has ever played this game,” he said of Slater. “Certainly has everything to back that up based on his long sustained success and being a targeted guy every week, and his leadership and presence for the team — not just the players, but the organization, the staff — he’s an inspiration to all of us.”

The Patriots head into the offseason with the highest draft pick the team has held in 30 years. Whatever happens with Belichick, New England is likely to at least consider drafting a quarterback.

Even with that reality, Belichick refused to comment on the future of Sunday’s starter, Bailey Zappe.

“Moving forward, that’s a whole other conversation about everything,” he replied when asked if Zappe could compete for the starting job next season, “but I think he’s progressed weekly in his preparation. He’s certainly learned from the experiences that he’s had. He’s a young player that has a long way to go and has a long future ahead of him, so we’ll see.

In the final question of the press conference, Boston Globe columnist Tara Sullivan asked Belichick if it was the most challenging season he’s experienced and if it has diminished his enjoyment of coaching.

“No, I enjoy coaching,” Belichick responded. “Like I said, it was a disappointing season,”

“That’s how I feel, but I still like coaching the team,” he added. “I like preparing the team, game-planning, coaching on Sundays, but the results weren’t good and none of us are happy with those.”