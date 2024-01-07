Patriots Conflicting reports about Commanders’ interest in hiring Bill Belichick have surfaced Are the Commanders interested in adding Bill Belichick? Depends on who you ask. Bill Belichick. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

There’s a possibility that Sunday could be Bill Belichick’s last game as head coach of the Patriots.



According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there will be a meeting between team owner Robert Kraft, team president Jonathan Kraft, and Belichick to determine the coach’s future with the franchise.

Belichick wants to keep coaching, even if the meeting does not go well and the Patriots end up moving on, according to Rapoport.

One franchise that has been consistently mentioned as a possible next destination for Belichick is the Washington Commanders.

But, there are conflicting reports as to exactly how much interest the Commanders have in Belichick.

Rapoport reported that the Commanders are “not likely” to pursue Belichick if they end up moving on from Ron Rivera.

Advertisement:

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote that Commanders owner Josh Harris is “enamored” with the idea of hiring Belichick. He wrote that Harris “could indeed” pursue Belichick, though it’s unclear if Harris would give Belichick control over personnel decisions.

Belichick’s level of willingness to relinquish his personnel decision-making powers could play a role in how his fate with the Patriots plays out. Rapoport wrote that Belichick may approach the meeting with a passionate explanation of why he deserves another chance.

Perhaps the Patriots would feel compelled to bring Belichick back if he agreed to have a general manager come on board and help him. Maybe the sub-.500 results of the past four seasons without Tom Brady are too much to recover from for the coach.

Either way, there is a meeting set for Monday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Belichick’s future with the team remains unclear during this final week of the regular season.