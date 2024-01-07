Patriots Mac Jones demoted to 3rd-string QB for Patriots’ season finale vs. Jets Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke will be the Patriots' two active QBs on Sunday. Mac Jones will be New England's third-string QB on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

A difficult season for Mac Jones is going to end with a spot on the inactive list.

The Patriots demoted Jones for their regular-season finale against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, with the former first-round pick serving as the team’s emergency third-string quarterback Sunday afternoon.

Bailey Zappe is expected to start for New England, while Nathan Rourke will serve as the backup QB. Rourke was claimed off waivers by New England last month after the team lost QBs Malik Cunningham and Will Grier in separate roster transactions.

Even though Jones is on the inactive list Sunday, he can play against the Jets — but only if both Zappe and Rourke exit the game due to injuries.

It’s an ugly end for Jones during the 2023 season. All of the optimism centering around a bounceback season for Jones following the arrival of Bill O’Brien dissipated in short order.

Jones started the first 11 games of the 2023 season for New England, ultimately losing his starting spot on the depth chart to Zappe after tossing just 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was benched four times in his 11 starts before getting placed on the pine for the remainder of the year.

Along with Jones, here is the rest of New England’s inactive players for Week 18:

WR Tyquan Thornton

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE La’Michael Pettway

RB JaMycal Hasty

DL Sam Roberts

OT Trent Brown

Brown was ruled out on Friday, with the veteran left tackle unable to practice this week due to an illness.

Sunday also marked the end of a disappointing season for second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton. Thornton played in nine games for New England this season, with the 2022 second-round selection reeling in just 13 catches for 91 yards and zero touchdowns.

New England will get some reinforcements on defense, as safety Jabrill Peppers will return to game action after missing the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury.