Patriots Patriots vs. Jets live updates: Will this be Bill Belichick’s final game with New England? Sunday could be the last time Bill Belichick patrols New England's sideline during a game. Bill Belichick could be coaching his final game with the Patriots on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Patriots will try to close out a miserable 2023 season on a high note when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough.

Kick-off from a snowy Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

At this stage of the NFL season, most Patriots fans are concerned with where New England will pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, rather than the performances put forward Sunday against New York.

Still, Sunday’s matchup could stand as the end of an era for the Patriots.

With Bill Belichick’s job security still murky ahead of an anticipated meeting with Robert Kraft, Sunday might be the legendary head coach’s final game roaming the Patriots’ sidelines.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Jets.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s season finale, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

12:01: Snow is really coming down now.

It’s the thought that counts. pic.twitter.com/WMCyK6TSN8 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 7, 2024

11:37: Wow, Mac Jones is inactive tonight.

11:35: Interesting.

Spotted: former Raiders coach and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels entering VIP gate at Gillette Stadium. #NFL #Patriots — Kyle Hightower (@khightower) January 7, 2024

11:20: Greetings from a snowy Gillette Stadium.