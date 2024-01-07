Watch: Bill Belichick exits Gillette Stadium for possibly final time as Patriots head coach

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Moments after a 17-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, a solemn Bill Belichick left the Gillette Stadium field for quite possibly the final time as the Patriots head coach.
While rumors are swirling, and many believe an announcement is imminent, Belichick has remained as stoic and steadfast as ever.
As he walked onto the turf, with a black covering concealing the bulk of his face, he didn’t acknowledge the crowd in any way. He simply embraced Jets coach Robert Saleh and injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, then exited with no noticeable emotion as cameras flashed.
The result snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Patriots against the Jets. New England finished the season 4-13.
Belichick, 71, has 296 wins and six Super Bowls with the Patriots. Staying in New England, heading elsewhere, and retiring are all still in play.
Now, the football world waits.
