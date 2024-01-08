Patriots Decision on Bill Belichick’s future reportedly not expected to come Monday "I’m for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team." Bill Belichick's job security in New England remains in doubt. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The waiting game continues between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, an announcement by the Patriots regarding Bill Belichick’s future is not expected to come on Monday.

Do not expect an announcement on Bill Belichick‘s future to come today. pic.twitter.com/ZqbzhKxe1Z — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 8, 2024

The day after the final slate of regular-season games in the NFL is often referred to as “Black Monday”, with teams routinely announcing coaching dismissals and other front-office reshuffles right after their season comes to a close.

Of course, if New England does opt to part ways with Belichick, the future Hall of Famer’s track record in Foxborough warrants more than just a canned press release issued amid an extended news dump on Monday afternoon.

But it also remains to be seen if Kraft and the rest of New England’s ownership group have made a definitive decision about whether or not Belichick will return to New England’s sideline for a 25th season in 2024.

Belichick reportedly had a meeting scheduled with Kraft on Monday, but the longtime head coach noted during his end-of-season Zoom call Monday morning that he could have a “series of meetings” with Patriots ownership this week.

“How it’s done [is I] meet with Robert like I always do, meet with the staff, meet with the personnel department, kind of recap the season, the big picture and some of the individual situations that are looming one way or another,” Belichick said of his usual sitdowns with Kraft. “But that’s obviously a long way off from where we are right now. So will start at the end of the day putting the pieces back together in terms of setting things up to go through a good, detailed analysis to kind of start a reconstruction if you will.”

Belichick did offer up some nuggets of information on Monday, including the fact that he is currently under contract with the team — as well as acknowledging that he might be willing to cede control of personnel decisions if he does return to New England.

“Look, I’m for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick noted of giving up GM responsibilities. “I have multiple roles in that and I’ve relied on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. Somebody has to have the final say. I have it. I rely on a lot of other people to help, and whatever that process is, I’m only part of it.”