Patriots This NFC South team is reportedly ‘interested’ in Bill Belichick Bill Belichick will likely be a top target for teams this winter if the Patriots move on from him. Bill Belichick could be on the move this offseason. (Matthew J Lee / The Boston Globe)

It seems like a few teams are already lining up in case Bill Belichick hits the open market within the next few days.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Atlanta Falcons are “interested” in the longtime Patriots coach if New England does decide to move on from him.

Russini’s report comes just a few days after CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson offered up a similar sentiment — tweeting on Thursday that “there are teams within the NFC South with potential interest” in Belichick this offseason.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported on Sunday morning that Belichick’s “name has come up frequently in connection with Atlanta in conversations with league sources the past week.”

Atlanta is in the market for a new coach after the team opted to fire Arthur Smith on Sunday night after the 7-10 Falcons closed out the 2023 season with a 48-17 loss to the Saints.

Atlanta could be an appealing destination for several coaching candidates this offseason.

Even with their questions at quarterback, Atlanta has some young, intriguing options already in place with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. They will also select eighth overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Falcons boast a strong defensive unit as well, ranking 11th in the NFL with 321.1 yards allowed per game in 2023. That could be a tantalizing grouping to work with for a defensive-minded coach like Belichick.

Back in November, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin linked Belichick and the Panthers as a potential fit, according to league sources “who know the coaching market and know Belichick.”

But even if Carolina owner David Tepper throws a hefty contract at Belichick in an effort to entice him to the Panthers, the Panthers may not be the ideal landing spot for the 71-year-old Belichick — especially if he wants to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record.

Not only are the 2-15 Panthers short on talent, they also don’t hold a first-round pick this year, with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft going to the Chicago Bears.