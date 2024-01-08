Patriots Here’s who the Patriots will play during the 2024 season The Patriots will take on teams like the 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars on the road in 2024. The Patriots' 2024 schedule includes road matchups against teams like the 49ers, Jaguars, and Bengals. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini via AP, File)

It remains to be seen who will be leading the Patriots from the sidelines during the 2024 season.

But we do know who New England will be playing out on the field next year.

Shortly after the Patriots’ 2023 season came to a close on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, New England’s full list of home and away opponents for next season was set in stone.

Because the Bears fell to the Packers, 17-9, on Sunday, New England will visit Chicago at some point during the 2024 campaign.

Had Green Bay won, the Patriots would have visited the Minnesota Vikings instead next season. The Patriots were scheduled to visit whichever team finished in last place in the NFC North.

Here’s a look at New England’s full slate of 2024 opponents:

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

While New England now knows its matchups for next season, the Patriots will need to wait a bit longer before it finds out when exactly it will play these teams. The NFL usually does not announce their schedule for the following season until May.