Here’s who the Patriots will play during the 2024 season

The Patriots will take on teams like the 49ers, Bengals, and Jaguars on the road in 2024.

By Conor Ryan

It remains to be seen who will be leading the Patriots from the sidelines during the 2024 season.

But we do know who New England will be playing out on the field next year.

Shortly after the Patriots’ 2023 season came to a close on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, New England’s full list of home and away opponents for next season was set in stone.

Because the Bears fell to the Packers, 17-9, on Sunday, New England will visit Chicago at some point during the 2024 campaign.

Had Green Bay won, the Patriots would have visited the Minnesota Vikings instead next season. The Patriots were scheduled to visit whichever team finished in last place in the NFC North.

Here’s a look at New England’s full slate of 2024 opponents:

HOME

Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears

While New England now knows its matchups for next season, the Patriots will need to wait a bit longer before it finds out when exactly it will play these teams. The NFL usually does not announce their schedule for the following season until May.