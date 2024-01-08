Patriots Uncertain of his Patriots future, Mac Jones is focused on preparing for his next act "I’m going to compete and I’m going to do that wherever I’m at on any NFL team whether it’s here or somewhere else" Mac Jones. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones began this season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback with hopes of turning things around under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

He ended the season on Sunday as the team’s third string quarterback behind a player the Patriots cut after a lackluster preseason (Bailey Zappe), and a player who was signed three weeks ago and has no NFL experience (Nathan Rourke).

Jones went from being the guy to a player who was designated for emergency use only in the season finale.

Jones said he still loves playing for the Patriots and hopes that he’ll be able to convince those around him to give him another opportunity next season.

However, after a dreadful season featuring four benchings and more interceptions than touchdowns, Jones admitted he’s not sure whether he’ll get the chance.

“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Kraft and his family and what they’ve built here and the Patriots,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, a lot of that is out of my control, but I hope they realize that I’m going to compete and I’m going to do that wherever I’m at on any NFL team whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

Jones said he’s used his time on the bench to get stronger and pack on muscle. He also said he’s reviewed notes that he’s taken during each of his three seasons with the Patriots. Jones said he’s focused on controlling the factors that are within his power, and that includes his work ethic.

“I feel like I’ve made progress these past couple weeks,” Jones said. “I’ve been here early, left late. A lot of people would have just said I’m done and I’m not going to do that.

“I’ve worked out hard and put on 7-8 pounds of muscle in the last couple of weeks here. That’s where I’m at right now, and that’s why I’m looking forward to the next opportunity. I know it’s going to come, but as a quarterback and competitor you’ve got to be ready right? So, I’m going to be ready.”

Tight end Mike Gesicki said Jones has handled himself well since his benching, and that he believes Jones will take the steps necessary to improve this offseason.

“Mac is a professional. He knows how to attack this offseason and go about his business,” Gesicki said. “I would just say to him to continue to keep the same mindset that he’s had. He’s faced some adversity and he’s handled it the right way. I’m proud of the way he had carried himself throughout this season and in some of the tough siutations.”

But the main issue with Jones has been his performance. Coach Bill Belichick did not directly answer whether he thought Jones was still capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“As I said, we’ll go through our offseason evaluations and all that,” Belichick said. “Right now, it’s less than 24 hours after the Jets game, and that’s where all my focus was up until four o’clock yesterday.”

Jones remained upbeat as he spoke at his locker, saying that he’s “excited for the future.” He’s still under contract, with one year left before the Patriots have to make a decision on his fifth year option.

This season has taught the third-year quarterback a lot about himself, he said. It remains to be seen if those lessons will be applied with the Patriots or elsewhere.

“Obviously I have a lot of respect for the people in this locker room, and that’s where it starts, Jones said. “I feel like I let people down with my play. A lot of that stuff is in my control and some of it is not. So, I’m going to do everything I can for my next opportunity whether that’s here and really just push forward and continue to be Mac. That’s what it’s all about. Don’t let that waver.”