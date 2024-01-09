Patriots Will Mike Vrabel succeed Bill Belichick? What former Patriots, insiders are saying "He’s very experienced with the organization. He was a Patriots legend when he was a player." Mike Vrabel could potentially replace Bill Belichick in New England. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

After winning three Super Bowl titles as a defensive leader in New England, could Mike Vrabel’s career with the Patriots come full circle this winter?

The 48-year-old Patriots Hall of Famer and 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year is now a free agent after getting fired by the Titans Tuesday after six years with the organization.

Despite missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Vrabel’s dismissal was viewed as a surprise. Tennessee opted to not try and trade Vrabel — who was still under contract — because the process was “too complicated”, even if the organization could have gained draft capital or other assets in return, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Advertisement:

“Whaaaaaaa.?!” former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins wrote Tuesday on the X platform following Vrabel’s firing. “He’ll land on his feet real quick.”

Whaaaaaaa.?! He’ll land on his feet real quick https://t.co/FrofAY9R5Z — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 9, 2024

Given Vrabel’s close ties to the Patriots — coupled with the uncertain status of Bill Belichick’s future in New England after a 4-13 season — could Foxborough be the next spot where the 48-year-old coach lands?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to “keep an eye on New England and what’s next for Bill Belichick” following news of Vrabel’s firing in Tennessee.

If New England does opt to part ways with Belichick, Vrabel does make plenty of sense for Robert Kraft and the Patriots’ ownership.

As we await word about Belichick’s job status, here’s what a few former Patriots and various media insiders are saying about Vrabel’s potential fit in New England.

Rob Gronkowski

The former Patriots tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion has been steadfast in his prediction that Kraft and New England’s ownership group will ultimately retain Belichick this offseason.

Advertisement:

But if New England does opt to look outside of the organization for a new head coach, Gronkowski acknowledged on Sunday that Vrabel makes plenty of sense given his familiarity with Foxborough.

“There’s only a lot of smoke because of the New England Patriots situation. There will be fire if Coach Belichick is gone. Mr. Kraft will get on the phone with the Tennessee Titans organization and figure out a way to get Mike Vrabel to be the head coach of the New England Patriots,” Gronkowski said Sunday on FOX. “He fits Mr. Kraft’s mold. He’s very experienced with the organization. He was a Patriots legend when he was a player. So, we will see what happens.”

Of course, now that Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel instead of working out a trade for him, all New England needs to do is sign him this offseason — if they do move on from Belichick, that is.

There could be a lot of changes around the league coming soon. Let's check in with @JayGlazer's Coaching Carousel about those possible changes



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/gf3tFCqD2q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

Scott Zolak

Even if New England does move on from Belichick, it remains to be seen how the organization handles a potential Vrabel hiring, especially with Jerod Mayo currently in the building.

The former Patriots All-Pro linebacker and current New England linebackers coach has been tabbed as a potential heir apparent for Belichick for most of the past year.

Advertisement:

But when asked on Tuesday afternoon who the Patriots would prefer between Mayo or Vrabel, former Patriots QB and current 98.5 The Sports Hub’s host Scott Zolak didn’t mince words.

“Vrabel,” Zolak said. “I know how they think down there. I think this is bad for Mayo… I think this is the one thing that could have popped up that you probably didn’t think was gonna happen and pop up… Then the news breaks. Now it’s like, ‘Okay, look who we got. How do we want to do this?’ Now you get everybody together.”

Zo: "I know how they think [in Foxboro]. I think this is bad for Mayo" 👀@ZoandBertrand and @MichaelSHolley offer instant reaction to the Titans firing Mike Vrabel and what it means for the head coaching situation in New England going forward pic.twitter.com/djW0VOZBDG — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 9, 2024

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley noted that New England would need to move on from Belichick first before determining how to proceed with Vrabel and the situation with Mayo.

Of course, New England could try to promote Mayo to defensive coordinator if the team decides to hire Vrabel.

Such a coaching vacancy on Vrabel’s staff could be available, especially if Steve Belichick leaves New England if his father is fired. Still, the optics might be tough to ignore if Vrabel does leapfrog an internal candidate who has been in the building for years in Mayo.

“You need to create this, I don’t want to say, farce, of we’re going to interview a bunch of people,” Zolak said. “But that’s kind of what this has come to right. You got to get people in, you got to talk to them. You’ve got to respect the Rooney Rule. You got to interview two minorities, even though you probably know that’s your guy.

Advertisement:

“Still, it’s Tuesday. It’s gonna take time. It’s gonna take time. First of all to deal with Bill if you want to move on and get all that stuff set up. Now you just got to take a deep breath and you got to decide okay, here’s the crew we want to interview.”

Christian Fauria

On the other local radio station, former Patriots tight end and current WEEI radio host Christian Fauria offered up a similar sentiment about Vrabel — noting how his surprising firing might change Kraft’s entire approach to this offseason.

“It’s a new opportunity, it’s imagination-land coming to life,” Fauria said on Tuesday. “This changes everything, changes everything. Because you have a hardcore, realistic, connected former player, smart coach that is now on the open market. He’s open. This is your guy, like whatever conversation you were having – like ‘Hey listen, sorry Bill, we’ve got to cut this short. You’ve got to go out the back door too. Hey Mike! I think I see you coming down the street…

“Yep (he’s your dream guy). He’s a player, he’s up there with (Jim) Harbaugh. It’s really Harbaugh, Bill and Mike, and you put them in whatever order you want. This is the guy, this is the culture-setting, changing, philosophy-building, get out of my way, I’m in charge, big, strong, smart personality. Can handle anybody, can handle any situation.

Advertisement:

“This guy, he’s going to be hired quick… If you were open to the idea (of firing Belichick), and you already were kind of kicking the can down the road and you’re the Krafts and you’re the hiring team… If you were maybe on the outskirts thinking about Vrabel, it’s now a legitimate option for you.”

Dan Graziano

In an ESPN breakdown of Vrabel’s firing and its impact across several NFL circles, ESPN insider Dan Graziano acknowledged that Vrabel stands as an intriguing option for New England.

Even though Vrabel knows what it’s like to play in New England, Graziano added that Vrabel’s post-playing career and his ability to branch outside of Belichick’s coaching tree could appeal to Kraft — especially if New England is looking for a different voice moving forward.

“Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this season. He has an affinity for the organization, and the organization has an affinity for him,” Graziano said of Vrabel’s appeal to New England. “And if you’re thinking, ‘Well, no one from the Bill Belichick coaching tree has had success,’ you’re right, but… Vrabel didn’t coach under Belichick.

“He played for him and started his NFL coaching career in Houston under Bill O’Brien. So that critique may not apply here. Vrabel is a very good head coach who I think will be a candidate in several places. And linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been thought to be the Belichick successor for a while now and may get the job if Belichick leaves. But if it’s not Mayo, then yes, I think Vrabel will be firmly in the mix.”

Tom Pelissero

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero tabbed Vrabel as a potential Patriots target even before he was fired by Tennessee.

Advertisement:

“If Vrabel did become available, though, league sources expect there would be a robust market,” Pelissero said. “Among other teams, the Patriots — who inducted Vrabel into their Hall of Fame in October and ignited speculation when Vrabel was spotted watching the game from owner Robert Kraft’s suite while Tennessee had its bye — potentially could have an opening soon and would be a logical landing spot.”

But on Tuesday, Pelissero revealed another detail about Vrabel and his next landing spot that could be of interest to New England. If New England does fire Belichick, the team will be in search of both a new head coach and a new general manager — given that Belichick performed both duties in Foxborough.

Even though Vrabel will likely focus on just the play on the field with his next team, Adam Peters — the current assistant GM with the 49ers and former scout in New England — could join Vrabel as the head of the personnel of whatever team he eventually lands with.

“There is the ripple effect of what could potentially happen in New England now that Robert Kraft will know that Mike Vrabel is available,” Pelissero said on Tuesday. “Also, Adam Peters, who’s a hot General Manager candidate — was with Vrabel in New England — so perhaps he becomes a candidate for wherever Peters lands. This one’s going to have a widespread ripple effect for sure.”

From our breaking news coverage on The Insiders: Mike Vrabel is out in Tennessee. What’s next?



📺📱💻 Full episode on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/ehUBt2qH9m pic.twitter.com/1Drb23yyAj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024

Derrick Henry

Even though he did not shed light on any connections between Vrabel and the Patriots, Titans star running Derrick Henry did offer high praise for his former head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement:

“Wow. Wow. I’m shocked,” Henry told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it.”