Patriots Mike Vrabel’s recent comments on Patriots worth revisiting after firing "I don’t want you to take this organization for granted." Mike Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this season. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

For eight seasons, Mike Vrabel served as a key cog on a stout Patriots defense, helping New England usher in an unprecedented dynasty with three Super Bowl titles in the span of four years.

Now, could the 48-year-old coach and Patriots Hall of Famer be setting himself up for a second stint in New England?

As Patriots fans await word of Bill Belichick’s future and whether or not Robert Kraft will retain him for a 25th season, New England now has a very appealing coaching option on the open market in Vrabel — who was fired by the Titans Tuesday afternoon after six seasons with the organization.

Given Belichick’s perilous standing within the Patriots organization after a disastrous 4-13 season, coupled with Vrabel’s close ties to New England, it should come as little surprise that several NFL insiders have linked Vrabel as an intriguing option for Kraft if Belichick is handed a pink slip.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to “keep an eye on New England and what’s next for Bill Belichick” following news of Vrabel’s firing in Tennessee.

As New England mulls its options as to who will run the team from the sideline in 2024 and beyond, it’s worth revisiting Vrabel’s last trip up to Foxborough on October 22 — where the former linebacker was honored at halftime of the team’s 29-25 win over the Bills.

Even though Vrabel has handed New England some critical losses during his time as Titans head coach — including a 20-13 win in the 2019 AFC Wild Card Game that marked Tom Brady’s final game with the Patriots — it was clear from Vrabel’s halftime address that he still has plenty of affinity for New England.

“I haven’t been back as much as I should since 2009, but I want to thank the fans who made playing in this stadium unbelievably special,” Vrabel said. “When we traveled, you were there. When we were here, you were there. I can imagine how you screamed and yelled during night games on third down, then you threw the snow… I don’t want you to take this organization for granted. I’ve been [to] a lot of places, this is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it, it’s not like this everywhere.”

Even before Vrabel was fired on Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year was interested in joining the Patriots.

“As the Titans weigh HC Mike Vrabel’s future this week, he’s interested in the idea of returning to the Patriots, should New England part ways with Bill Belichick,” Schultz posted on X.