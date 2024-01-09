Patriots Watch: AppleTV+ releases official trailer for ten-part Patriots documentary “The Dynasty” "We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom." "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" premieres February 16. Courtesy of AppleTV+

AppleTV+ is set to release a new ten-part documentary about the Patriots’ legendary run of six Super Bowl championships.

“The Dynasty: New England Patriots” will premiere on Feb. 16, according to a news release.

“The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey,” the release reads. “From the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened the trailer, saying: “In pro football, nobody is entitled to anything. You have to go out there and earn it.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talked about his intentions to prove himself during the early part of the dynasty.

Former receiver Danny Amendola summed up the experience this way: “We worked for Bill, but we played for Tom.”

Team owner Robert Kraft said he reached a point where he was just trying to hold it all together the best he could.

From book to TV. #TheDynasty is now a 10-part doc series on the ⁦@Patriots⁩ produced by ⁦@BrianGrazer⁩ & ⁦@RealRonHoward⁩ & wonderfully directed by my partner ⁦@hamachek⁩ Humbled to be on the team. Premiers Feb. 16 on ⁦@AppleTV⁩ Here's the trailer. pic.twitter.com/G5TnMeBYu7 — Jeff Benedict (@authorjeff) January 9, 2024

The documentary is based on a best-selling book of the same title written by Jeff Benedict. It is directed by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek who also directed “Tiger,” an HBO documentary on golfer Tiger Woods.