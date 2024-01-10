Patriots Ian Rapoport explained why Mike Vrabel’s Patriots HOF induction may have played a role in Titans firing "He never really addressed that internally." Mike Vrabel speaking with Robert Kraft in the background during his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Mike Vrabel received a hero’s welcome from Patriots fans in October when he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in October, but his visit reportedly irked his then-employer, the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Vrabel’s trip to New England was one of several factors that may have played a role in his eventual firing from the Titans, which took place on Tuesday following a second straight losing season. Speaking during multiple segments on NFL Network on Wednesday, Rapoport elaborated on how the induction ceremony helped to trigger an eventual split between Vrabel and Tennessee ownership.

Though Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk’s choice to fire the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year was unexpected by some, Rapoport said it was “not a total surprise.” Strunk, he explained, had been considering the move for a while.

“I would say maybe the last several months ever since Mike Vrabel went to New England, took part in the Hall of Fame day, and all of the rumors started floating about whether or not Mike Vrabel would be the Patriots’ coach next year [or] whether he’d be the Titans’ coach. He never really addressed that internally. I know that didn’t sit great with the people there.”

From @GMFB: #Steelers star TJ Watt (MCL) is out this week, while we looked back at the move that left #Titans coach Mike Vrabel out in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/07WmVAQNeR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

Vrabel sat in Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s luxury box during the game against the Bills. In a halftime ceremony honoring his induction into the team’s Hall of Fame, Vrabel also offered a notable summary of how he views New England’s organization.

“I don’t want you to take this organization for granted,” he told fans during a speech. “I’ve been [to] a lot of places, this is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it, it’s not like this everywhere.”

Later, during an episode of “The Insiders” (also on NFL Network), Rapoport reiterated his earlier report, rejecting the notion that the firing was due to differences between Vrabel and Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon.

“This was Amy Adams Strunk making the decision based on a lot of things — including what happened when he went to New England for the Hall of Fame thing, including not dispelling rumors in-house that he was going to go to the Patriots’ coach — there was a lot there,” said Rapoport. “She clearly made the decision that she wanted to move on in the best interest of the organization.”

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: A look at what led the #Titans to move on from coach Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/FvqCgL9G2m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2024

Strunk, in a statement released by the Titans following the decision on Tuesday, provided only a general explanation.

“As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff,” said Strunk. She later added in a video interview that the team fired Vrabel instead of pursuing a trade because she didn’t want to be delayed in hiring a new coach.

“He went into a meeting yesterday with the owner,” Rapoport said of Vrabel. “It was not a long meeting, and he was presented with a couple different things, [it] did not sound like he was into it, and he is now out.”