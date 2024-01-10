Patriots Here’s who the Patriots might take with the No. 3 pick, according to recent NFL mock drafts New England's options include a wide receiver viewed as potentially "the best player in the draft" as well as an "electrifying talent" at the quarterback position. Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Dec. 2023. Daniels ended up winning the award. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

With the conclusion of a 4-13 season, Patriots fans can begin to turn the page by considering what the team might do in the 2024 NFL Draft. Attention is already beginning to turn to the annual eruption of mock drafts.

Equipped with the third overall pick — the highest held by the Patriots since 1993 — New England finds itself at what could be an interesting pivot point in the draft.

While the first two selections are likely to be quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, the third pick has produced slightly more variation from mock draft analysts.

Here’s a quick look at what a few of the latest mock drafts foresee for the Patriots:

The Athletic: Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver (Ohio State)

The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver, Harrison is used to dealing with hype. At Ohio State, he showed that he has the talent to back it up, notching back-to-back seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches.

“Harrison is the best player in this draft, and people shouldn’t complicate that,” wrote Athletic draft analyst Nick Baumgardner. “He is a game-changing asset who can make a non-star quarterback (and a middling offense) better, immediately.”

Certainly, adding a playmaker at the wide receiver position is something the Patriots will be interested in, though it may not come with the third pick.

CBS Sports: Jayden Daniels, quarterback (LSU)

While acquiring a true No. 1 receiver is a priority for the Patriots, figuring out the quarterback position is likely to be seen as ultimately more important.

While Williams and Maye are expected to be gone by the time New England is on the clock, other talented signal callers will still be available.

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU is seen as the current third best quarterback prospect.

“The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC,” noted CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso.

Pro Football Focus: Jayden Daniels, quarterback (LSU)

Daniels, though not a consensus pick for the Patriots at this point, has emerged as a popular option with the third pick.

In addition, some analysts are placing a much greater emphasis in picking a quarterback than others. Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema thinks the Patriots “should target a quarterback no matter what.”

ESPN: Jayden Daniels, quarterback (LSU)

Concluding the round of recent mock drafts is ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, who concurred that New England should go for Daniels.

He gave a blunt assessment of the Patriots’ current roster.

“Stale and lacking talent,” Reid wrote. Conversely, Reid views Daniels as an “electrifying talent” that could help reset the franchise.

“His improvement during his senior season was remarkable, as he finished first in the FBS in Total QBR (95.6), touchdown passes from the pocket (35) and passing yards per attempt (11.7),” Reid noted of Daniels. “His 40 passing TDs ranked second, and his 10 rushing scores tied for ninth among QBs.”

The NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 in Detroit.