Current, former Patriots react to Bill Belichick’s departure in New England

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
After 24 legendary seasons in Foxborough, Bill Belichick received multiple tributes on Thursday shortly after news broke that his legendary run with the Patriots is reportedly coming to an end.
Whether it be shared on social media, radio broadcasts, or TV, Belichick received plenty of praise from many of the players who helped him orchestrate a two-decade dynasty in the NFL.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions across league circles to Belichick’s departure from the Patriots.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Former Patriots tight end and current WEEI radio host Christian Fauria recalled his favorite memory playing for Belichick on Thursday morning.
“I don’t even know what Super Bowl it was. I think it was Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers and that whole week before we played them, the Panthers were talking a lot of smack and just being real chirpy. And Bill kept telling us to just not to say anything, even though we want it to. He kept saying it, they kept talking, they kept talking.
“And for the record like pregame speeches in the pros are worthless. They don’t mean anything. Because we’re all men, we’re grown up. In college — it’s different. So I had never seen a pregame speech of the pros that was worth anything that made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.
“Before we took the field against the Carolina Panthers. Bill basically said like, ‘Release the hounds.’ He was like, and I’m paraphrasing again. He’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I’ve been holding you down, holding you back. I didn’t want you to say anything. And this is where we do our talking.’ We ran out — I have never seen a group of grown-ass man run out of the building so fast to look for a fight.
“And if you remember back to that game, there was almost a fight at midfield. Both teams came out. I got a lot of great memories, but that was always what everybody asked me — that one stands out the most because Bill was always so reserved and so calculated. That’s the first time I really saw him like really angry about a situation and allowing us willingly to go do something about it.”
“I have never seen a group of [grown men] run out of a building so fast looking for a fight”— NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 11, 2024
Christian Fauria share his favorite memory of being coached by Bill Belichick 😅 pic.twitter.com/u0jLh9e9uA
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.