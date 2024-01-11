Patriots Current, former Patriots react to Bill Belichick’s departure in New England "Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach." Bill Belichick received several tributes throughout the day on Thursday. AP Photo/Steven Senne)

After 24 legendary seasons in Foxborough, Bill Belichick received multiple tributes on Thursday shortly after news broke that his legendary run with the Patriots is reportedly coming to an end.

Whether it be shared on social media, radio broadcasts, or TV, Belichick received plenty of praise from many of the players who helped him orchestrate a two-decade dynasty in the NFL.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions across league circles to Belichick’s departure from the Patriots.

Rex Burkhead, former Patriots running back

Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach. https://t.co/3frmVK3TeD — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) January 11, 2024

Davon Godchaux, Patriots defensive lineman

The Greatest! Thank you🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 11, 2024

Christian Fauria, former Patriots tight end

Former Patriots tight end and current WEEI radio host Christian Fauria recalled his favorite memory playing for Belichick on Thursday morning.

“I don’t even know what Super Bowl it was. I think it was Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers and that whole week before we played them, the Panthers were talking a lot of smack and just being real chirpy. And Bill kept telling us to just not to say anything, even though we want it to. He kept saying it, they kept talking, they kept talking.

“And for the record like pregame speeches in the pros are worthless. They don’t mean anything. Because we’re all men, we’re grown up. In college — it’s different. So I had never seen a pregame speech of the pros that was worth anything that made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.

“Before we took the field against the Carolina Panthers. Bill basically said like, ‘Release the hounds.’ He was like, and I’m paraphrasing again. He’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I’ve been holding you down, holding you back. I didn’t want you to say anything. And this is where we do our talking.’ We ran out — I have never seen a group of grown-ass man run out of the building so fast to look for a fight.

“And if you remember back to that game, there was almost a fight at midfield. Both teams came out. I got a lot of great memories, but that was always what everybody asked me — that one stands out the most because Bill was always so reserved and so calculated. That’s the first time I really saw him like really angry about a situation and allowing us willingly to go do something about it.”

“I have never seen a group of [grown men] run out of a building so fast looking for a fight”



Christian Fauria share his favorite memory of being coached by Bill Belichick 😅 pic.twitter.com/u0jLh9e9uA — NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 11, 2024

Jason McCourty, former Patriots cornerback

One of the greatest moments in Patriots franchise history! pic.twitter.com/EhHeAgQ4Ln — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 11, 2024

Benjamin Watson, former Patriots tight end

Goodness. Changing of the guard all across football in the last 24 https://t.co/9HWoFjuVFJ — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 11, 2024

Mack Wilson Jr., Patriots linebacker

Daniel Ekuale, Patriots defensive tackle

That’s wilds bruh 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ — Daniel Ekuale (@tanielu_ekuale) January 11, 2024

Ross Douglas, former Patriots assistant wide receivers coach

🐐🐐🐐 Unprecedented 24 year run. The knowledge and game you gave me over the past 3 season is timeless 💯 Forever appreciate ya BB! pic.twitter.com/gAa1pmuhF4 — Ross Douglas Sr. (@RossDoug21) January 11, 2024

Bob Socci, Patriots radio announcer

Covering my first @Patriots training camp in 2013, I marveled at Belichick's hands-on coaching w/ all 90 players. To see it was to believe his self-description of "teacher."



Grateful for a seat at so many of his 'Football 301' lectures, when he was teaching us the game, too. https://t.co/E8NS3ViMsI — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) January 11, 2024

