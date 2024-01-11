Patriots
Photos: Looking back at Bill Belichick’s time as Patriots head coach
The legendary coach and the team announced Thursday that they intend to part ways.
By The Boston Globe
From the infamous hoodie to, well, more hoodies, here’s a photographic look at Bill Belichick’s 24-year Patriots tenure.
Bill Belichick's career as Patriots head coach is over. Share your memories.
