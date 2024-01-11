Patriots After remarkable run, Bill Belichick, Patriots are reportedly ‘expected to part ways’ Belichick's Patriots tenure will end with six Super Bowl titles. Bill Belichick holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Patriots in 2004. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES

After leading the Patriots through the most successful run in the history of the modern NFL, Bill Belichick’s time with the Patriots is reportedly coming to an end.



According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss, Belichick and the Patriots are “expected to parts ways.”

Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft met this week following the conclusion of a 4-13 season (Belichick’s worst in his New England tenure).

“There was said to be no conflict, no disagreement,” per the ESPN report. “In the end, productive talks resulted in a mutual decision that left both sides comfortable and at ease.”

Belichick noted at an end-of-season press availability on Monday that he was still “under contract,” but now appears free to chart his own course without the Patriots having to receive compensation from another team.

Belichick was hired by the Patriots in early 2000 under different circumstances after a contentious negotiating period with the division rival Jets. Having initially been tabbed as Bill Parcells’ replacement in New York, Belichick shockingly resigned as “HC of the NYJ” after less than 24 hours. Though Parcells and the Jets were initially reluctant to let him leave, a trade was eventually agreed to between the two AFC East opponents.

After a disappointing 5-11 record in Belichick’s first season, misfortune somehow turned into the foundation of a dynasty when an injury to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe pressed former sixth-round pick Tom Brady into the lineup in 2001. Brady, coupled with a Belichick-orchestrated defense, led the Patriots to the team’s first championship win against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI despite entering as 14-point underdogs.

From there, Belichick — with Brady as quarterback — embarked on the greatest run for any single team in modern NFL history. In total, the Patriots won 17 division titles, went to 13 AFC Championship Games, and made nine Super Bowl appearance (winning six, the most by any head coach).

Yet after Brady’s departure to the Buccaneers in 2020 as a free agent, success waned for Belichick in New England. Aside from a playoff appearance with rookie first-round pick Mac Jones at quarterback in 2021, the Patriots have had losing seasons since Brady’s exit.

In 2023, the Patriots fell to last place in the division and tied with the 2-15 Panthers for fewest points scored in the league. Rumors swirled in the latter stage of the season as Belichick’s future became more uncertain, though the longtime Patriots’ coach was characteristically evasive when asked about it.

Belichick currently ranks second in all-time career wins as a head coach (333), trailing only Don Shula (347).