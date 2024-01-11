Patriots Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft make statement announcing mutual split It's official. Bill Belichick is no longer the Patriots' head coach. Bill Belichick speaks Thursday afternoon. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick climbed the stairs onto the stage and marveled at the number of media members staring back at him.

He opened his final Patriots press conference with a joke.

“I haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed [Tim Tebow],” Belichick quipped.

They had come to capture history. The legendary head coach’s 24-year tenure with the Patriots is officially over.

Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft announced a mutual parting of ways Thursday afternoon. The Patriots announced that no questions would be taken during Belichick’s appearance. Kraft is scheduled to speak with the media later in the afternoon and is expected to field questions then.

“Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways. For me this is a day of gratitude and celebration,” Belichick said.

Advertisement:

Belichick stood on the stage next to Kraft, with both men taking turns at the podium. Belichick went first and thanked Kraft.

“Start with Robert and his family,” Belichick said. “So much thanks for the opportunity to be a head coach here for 24 years. It’s an amazing opportunity. We received tremendous support.”

“We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football here, and it’s exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations,” Belichick added. “The amount of success we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of so many people. I’m very proud of that, and I’ll have those great memories. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.

Kraft said both parties decided to split “amicably.”

“Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot of hard work,” Kraft said. “I’m very proud that our partnership lasted for 24 years. I don’t think in the NFL there’s been any other partnership that’s lasted longer and has been as productive as ours.”

Kraft spoke about the regret he felt when he didn’t hire Belichick in 1996. The next time the Patriots had an opening for head coach, Kraft traded for him.

Advertisement:

“At heart, I will always be a sentimental sports fan,” Kraft said. “So, this is an emotional day for me. Some of my happiest and most memorable moments were celebrated with my family during Bill’s tenure here. I recognize that it is an emotional day for many as it represents an end of an era, one that will always be celebrated in this region.”

Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time. Kraft said it moving on was a difficult decision to make, but one that was in the best interest of both parties.

“Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England,” Kraft said. “And I believe he will go in as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot. Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all-time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard.”

“But this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time,” Kraft said. “What Bill accomplished with us, in my opinion, will never be replicated, and the fact that it was done in the salary cap and free agency era makes it even more extraordinary.”

Advertisement:

Belichick recalled fond memories of Patriots fans who were supportive throughout the years.

“The fans here are amazing,” Belichick said. “There are so many memories of the fans. The send-offs, the parades, the Sundays — whatever the situations are — The letters of support, seeing fans away from here at a gas station or a grocery store, or wherever you bump into them.

“The Patriot fans — and not just here but they extend nationally and even internationally as I’ve traveled — it’s amazing how far the arm reaches,” Belichick continued. “We saw that this year in Germany. So appreciate of the fans for all the support they’ve given me, my family, and this football team. It’s with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots, and I’ll always be a Patriot.”

Belichick’s name has already been linked to several head coaching vacancies, and it appears he still wants to coach. Kraft said he hopes Belichick will experience more success if that’s the case.

“I thank Coach Bill for his hard work and dedication,” Kraft said. “It will be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on [another] sideline, but I will always continue to wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”