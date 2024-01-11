Patriots Here’s what Mac Jones said about Bill Belichick’s exit from Patriots "I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach." Mac Jones played for Bill Belichick for three seasons in New England. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joined the growing list of current and former players in New England who offered up a tribute to Bill Belichick after the legendary head coach parted ways with the organization on Thursday.

Jones took to Instagram on Thursday evening, sharing a few photos of himself with Belichick before offering up some words of support for his former head coach.

“Coach Belichick has made such a big impact on my life,” Jones wrote. “I grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL and that dream grew even stronger after I watched Coach Belichick and the Patriots win the Super Bowl in my hometown. My dream to play in the NFL came true when I was drafted to the Patriots organization and I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach.

“Coach Belichick has impacted me and so many other players in immeasurable ways. I wish Coach Belichick and his family continued success in the future. #ForeverNE”

Mac Jones shares a message of thanks for Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/ufBC1OynKf — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 11, 2024

It was far from a perfect partnership between Jones and Belichick over the last three seasons, with Jones and New England’s overall regression on offense setting the stage for a 4-13 season in 2023 — Belichick’s eventual departure.

While Jones struggled with execution in several games en route to his eventual benching after 11 games, the 2021 first-round pick wasn’t aided by several costly personnel decisions by Belichick and New England’s top brass.

Be it shuffling through three offensive coordinators in three seasons, dealing with a porous O-line and being equipped with few high-end receivers on New England’s roster, Jones struggled to build off the promise he showcased during a Pro Bowl rookie season.

Even though Belichick is no longer coaching in New England, the writing still seems to be on the wall that Jones’ own time in Foxborough is likely also coming to an end this offseason.

“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Kraft and his family and what they’ve built here and the Patriots,” Jones said on Monday. “At the end of the day, a lot of that is out of my control, but I hope they realize that I’m going to compete and I’m going to do that wherever I’m at on any NFL team whether it’s here or somewhere else.”