‘The best to ever do it’: Matt Cassel praises Bill Belichick

In the hours since the news broke that the Patriots and Bill Belichick are reportedly expected to part ways, many current and former players have expressed their admiration for the head coach.
Quarterback Matt Cassel, who played for New England from 2005-2008, lauded Belichick via video Thursday morning. He wrote: “You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me.”
Cassel said he woke up and heard the news like everyone else did, that the Patriots would hold a press conference at noon.
He said it’s “pretty crazy” to think about all the success Belichick had with the Patriots and it “speaks to his greatness.”
“I just feel very lucky, and fortunate, that I had the opportunity to play for him for four years in New England,” Cassel said. “I learned more football during that tenure than I had throughout my entire career.”
He called Belichick a “master” teacher and communicator who pushed his players to reach their potential. Cassel said he’s “forever grateful” for his support.
“He’s the best to ever do it at the head coaching position,” Cassel said.
In a separate tweet, Cassel noted the timing of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and Belichick all leaving this week.
“No wonder nobody is picking up my calls right now,” Cassel said.
