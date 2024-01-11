Patriots Patriots reportedly has a contractual ‘succession plan’ in place with Jerod Mayo The Patriots could hire Mayo in short order thanks to his reported contract status. Jerod Mayo might be the next man up in New England after Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Patriots may not have to run an extensive coaching search to find Bill Belichick’s replacement — not with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo already in the building.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mayo stands as a “strong candidate” to take the reins of the Patriots in 2024, with the former All-Pro’s current contractual situation in New England potentially paving the way for an easier hiring process for the team.

“If he is the choice, the [Patriots] could simply hire him,” Rapoport posted on X Thursday night. “No need to go through the lengthy hiring process — they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the NFL.”

Sources: Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate to replace Bill Belichick & if he is the choice, the #Patriots could simply hire him. No need to go through the lengthy hiring process — they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the… pic.twitter.com/xZYUgEkUuC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Rapoport added that a succession plan spelled out through a coaching contract is not anything new in the NFL, with the Seahawks following a similar script before hiring Jim Mora and the Colts doing the same with Jim Caldwell.

Advertisement:

NFL rules and regulations often require weeks of compliance for teams as they assess their options for a new head coach. But if Robert Kraft and the Patriots tab Mayo as the next man up after Belichick, New England has the means of wrapping up this coaching search in short order.

But if New England opts to look outside the organization at other rumored coaching candidates like Mike Vrabel, the Patriots would have to adhere to the NFL’s hiring policy.

Last January, the Patriots announced in a team release that it began “contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term.” With Mayo viewed as a top head-coaching candidate last offseason, a contractual succession plan could have been an enticing way to keep him in New England for the foreseeable future.

Shortly after the news broke Thursday morning that Belichick and the Patriots were parting ways, ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported that Mayo, 37, “projects to be a, if not the, leading candidate for the job” in New England.

On Thursday, Kraft mapped out what he is looking for in the Patriots’ next head coach.

Advertisement:

“I’ll just say we’re looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win. Believe me, after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life,” Kraft said. “I am very upset when we don’t win games, and it carries the whole week. So I promise you I’ll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”