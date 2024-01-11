Patriots So how much does Bill Belichick get paid, anyway? Bill Belichick is reportedly out as the Patriots' head coach. Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo

With Bill Belichick’s legendary run in New England coming to an end, you might be wondering how his compensation stacks up against fellow head coaches in the NFL and throughout pro sports. Short answer? Not too shabby.

The Globe reported last month that the Hoodie’s contract runs for one more year at a salary believed to be at least $25 million. Unlike most NFL player contracts, coaching contracts are guaranteed, so Belichick’s likely owed a nice chunk of change on his way out the door.

Assuming he has been paid in the neighborhood of $20 million to $25 million annually in recent seasons, Belichick likely ranks among the highest-paid coaches, on the gridiron or any other field of play. In November, Sportico, a leading outlet covering the business of sports, ranked Belichick as the highest-paid coach in America with an average annual salary of $25 million.

Advertisement:

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.