Patriots Bill Belichick’s most iconic off-field moments He's the most meme-able man in sports. Here are the best Belichickian moments from the last 24 years. Fans in one of the end zone seats held up the three emotions of Bill Belichick during the game. The New England Patriots visited the Arizona Cardinals for an NFL Monday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

As football fans, players, and coaches from around the country reflect on Bill Belichick’s historic tenure with the Patriots, many of his most notable moments are ones that took place on the gridiron.

During yesterday’s press conference announcing that the Patriots and Belichick had decided to “mutually part ways,” owner Robert Kraft ended his speech on a sentimental note. He acknowledged not only what Belichick had accomplished on the field during his 24 years as head coach, but also his lasting legacy off the field.

“Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England,” Kraft said.

In honor of his departure, here are some of Belichick’s most iconic off-field moments.

When his dog became the star of the 2020 NFL Draft.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 NFL Draft to be held remotely, fans were able to get a glimpse of Belichick working from his home in Nantucket.

But when the Patriots were on the No. 37 overall pick, Belichick was nowhere to be found. Poised in his spot instead, was Nike, Belichick’s dog.

Belichick’s former girlfriend, Linda Holliday, explained away the hilarious cameo, noting that Nike was not responsible for drafting Kyle Dugger. Instead, the pup was in pursuit of some rogue treats left on the table.

“We’re on to Cincinnati.”

Perhaps one of Belichick’s most memorable one-liners came after a brutal 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2014 season.

Speaking to reporters a few days prior to the loss, Belichick responded to five different questions by saying, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” when asked about the blowout and the state of the team. In classic Belichickian fashion, the phrase was used to not-so-subtly signal to reporters that he was done talking about the loss.

Nobody:



Me: “We’re on to Cincinnati.”



Someone had to say it #NERevs



pic.twitter.com/7DFBSIbhJD — Matt Turner (@headdturnerr) May 25, 2021

Belichick later offered an explanation about his answers at the infamous press conference in the NFL Films documentary “Do Your Job: The Story of the 2014 New England Patriots.”

“I could have done it three times, I could have done it 53 times, It could have been 103 times if that’s what they wanted to keep asking, because we had to turn the page,” he said.

The time he gifted the president a hoodie.

Following the Patriots’ 2004 Super Bowl win, they returned to the White House for a third time to be honored by President George W. Bush.

Yes, Belichick did wear a suit to the ceremony, but he brought along what is long-speculated to be his good luck charm: a gray patriots hoodie as a gift for the president. “As the leader of our country and a world leader, we want you to be out front in fashion,” he told President Bush.

Good one, coach.

When he crashed Randy Moss’s Halloween party.

Remember that time Randy Moss roped Belichick into attending his 2009 Halloween party dressed as a pirate?

One of the greatest moments ever:



The time Randy Moss got Bill Belichick to go to his Halloween party



😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/YgttzFNUDn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 11, 2024

Belichick didn’t require much convincing from the wide receiver, who sold the shindig with mentions of a DJ and roller rink. “It’s a great holiday. Candy and costumes,” Belichick said.

Where does this pirate fit rank on Belichick’s list of iconic getups? We’re no fashion police, but it sits pretty high on the list.

“Photoshop me in!”

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick hates technology. Just refer to the many many tablets that have been smashed on the sideline, or when he admitted to not knowing how to change the time on his car after daylight savings.

In 2014, when asked why he was the only one not present for the group photo at the NFL coach’s breakfast in Orlando, Belichick responded to reporters, “I missed it. Maybe they can Photoshop me in there.” Pretty smooth comeback for a guy who doesn’t know much about tech.

It only took minutes to be turned into what is now one of the most beloved Belichick memes on the internet.

Bill Belichick did say he wanted to be photoshopped in the head coaches photo … pic.twitter.com/997ySgwcA9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 25, 2014

“No days off!”

Not usually known for working the crowd, Belichick led a chant during the Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston that was so … him.

What was Bill Belichick's message to #Patriots fans at the parade? No days off pic.twitter.com/uZEaY5Anol — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 7, 2017

This may be the longest consecutive amount of time Belichick has ever shown enthusiasm, and it makes sense that he’s shouting about “no days off.”

The mindset of a true champion.