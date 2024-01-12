Patriots Patriots reportedly hire Jerod Mayo as next head coach Mayo's reported hiring comes a day after the franchise parted ways with Bill Belichick. Jerod Mayo reportedly will be the next head coach of the Patriots. Stew Milne / AP, File

One day after the Patriots said goodbye to their greatest coach in franchise history, they’ve already apparently determined who will replace him.

Jerod Mayo has been hired as the next head coach of the Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday morning. A press conference to formally introduce Mayo will be held next week, he said.

It’s a new era in New England: the Patriots have hired Jerod Mayo as their next head coach and he will be formally introduced at a press conference next week, a source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SeHKoAonrP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2024

Mayo, 37, replaces Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the team after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles on Thursday.

The former Patriots linebacker began his coaching career in 2019, joining the Patriots’ staff as their inside linebackers coach. He quickly became a hot commodity in the coaching ranks, interviewing for multiple head coaching jobs within his first couple seasons.

As Mayo was set to interview for head coach and defensive coordinator positions last offseason, the Patriots made a rare announcement that they had extended him, but didn’t share what the new deal included.

After a year of speculation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported late Thursday that Mayo’s extension included a succession plan for him to become the Patriots’ next head coach. The Patriots notified the NFL at the time of the extension that they had included the succession plan in his contract, potentially allowing them to bypass a thorough hiring process when it came time to replace Belichick.

With Mayo’s contractual succession plan in place, the Patriots didn’t reach out to any other big-name head coaching candidates, including Mike Vrabel, The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini reported. As Belichick also served as the Patriots’ general manager, they will hire someone else to fill that role, Rapoport reported.

At 37, Mayo becomes the league’s youngest head coach.