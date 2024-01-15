Patriots Report: Patriots request interview with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams has spent the last three seasons coaching the Falcons' special-teams unit. Jerod Mayo has been busy trying to bolster his coaching staff so far this season. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

Jerod Mayo is reportedly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to bolstering his revamped coaching staff in New England.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots have requested permission to interview Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for New England’s special-teams coordinator position.

Williams, 38, appears to be a hot commodity this offseason. The New York Giants requested to interview Williams, but were denied by the Falcons last week.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will get the chance to speak with Williams, as Atlanta might be waiting to appoint a new head coach before letting any of the team’s incumbent staff leave the organization.

This marks the latest report linking Mayo to potential coaching personnel outside of the Patriots. Rapoport noted earlier on Monday that Mayo plans to interview current Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for the team’s defensive-coordinator position.

Mayo has reportedly also opened the door for both Steve and Brian Belichick to remain with the Patriots, even though their father parted ways with the organization last week.

A stout special-teams unit was routinely a staple of the Patriots during their two-decade dynasty. But that area of the game has regressed over the last few seasons in New England.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots’ special-teams squad over the last three years has ranked 28th, 32nd, and 18th overall in the NFL in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) — a metric used to evaluate efficiency and production in football.

Williams has served as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator for the last three seasons. According to Callahan, Atlanta’s special-teams unit ranked 27th, 5th, and 22nd in DVOA over those same three seasons.

Williams does have some ties to the Patriots. In 2019, he was hired by then-Lions coach Matt Patricia to be Detroit’s assistant special teams coach.

His other NFL experience includes stops with the Chicago Bears (2013-14, Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship), Detroit Lions (2015, Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship), and Chargers (2016-18, assistant special teams coach and later defensive assistant).

New England’s special-teams unit went through its fair share of ups and downs in 2023. Despite a strong showing from rookie punter Bryce Baringer, fellow rookie Chad Ryland only connected on 16 of his 25 field-goal attempts.

Brenden Schooler earned NFLPA All-Pro honors, but was also whistled for several penalties last season.

