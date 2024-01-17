Patriots NBC Sports’ Phil Perry makes case for who the Patriots should draft with No. 3 pick "The draft is a game, a game of chance. If you don't take the chance on the quarterback you'll never hit!" LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt File)

The light at the end of a very dark tunnel for Patriots fans has been the team’s 2024 No. 3 overall draft pick.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, New Englanders have taken solace in the idea that the 2024 draft – coupled with new head coach Jerod Mayo – will mean a new era in Foxborough.

Analyst Phil Perry appeared on NBC Sports Boston Tuesday night to offer his take on who the Patriots should choose in April.

Phil Perry makes a case for the Patriots to draft a QB despite picking at number 3, and offers some NFL comps for Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/fhGyL1McYt — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 16, 2024

“You have to do whatever you can to find the quarterback to make yourself a great team,” Perry said. “You can hit on every top 10 pick for a decade. If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re not winning anything.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC is projected to go No. 1 overall by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. After Williams, he has UNC’s Drake Maye (No.3) and LSU’s Jayden Daniels (No. 4) as the next best QB options.

That seems to be a consensus amongst analysts, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid ranking the quarterbacks in the same order. Describing New England’s roster as “stale and lacking talent,” he says the Patriots could benefit greatly from a talent like Daniels.

“Drake Maye is someone whose game I think would have a lot of similarities to Jordan Love,” Perry said, noting that Maye has the ability to throw off platform and have great down-field accuracy.

And while Maye finished out his sophomore campaign with the Tar Heels with 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, inconsistency towards the end of the season was a red flag.

Between the two, Perry thinks Daniels is the best option for the Patriots.

“Freaky athlete, accurate deep down the field, and takes care of the football… something Caleb Williams doesn’t do all that well,” he said.

Noting that the LSU quarterback played in a more competitive conference than Maye, it adds to the argument that Daniels is better poised to start right away in the NFL. Despite heavy competition, the 2023 Heisman winner is coming off of a remarkable season.

Last year Daniels led the nation in total points responsible for per game (25.2), yards per pass attempt (11.7), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134), and yards per play (10.71). Oh, and his passer rating (208.0) is the highest in NCAA history, ranking first among all-time Heisman winners.

I’ll keep watching Jayden Daniels videos until someone convinces me he’s not the smart pick at No. 3 pic.twitter.com/w8LO8bByfw — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 10, 2024

Perry invoked past draft examples to back up this idea. Teams that desperately needed a quarterback, but instead took another position.

“Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Jaylen Waddle,” Perry listed off the top-10 picks one-by-one. “Those good players. Are their teams any closer to a Super Bowl because they drafted those guys? No.”

Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall, 2021) exemplifies the very scenario that Perry is suggesting New England avoid: taking a top wide receiver over a quarterback.

Which would mean passing on Marvin Harrison Jr., the impressive receiver out of Ohio State.

“The draft is a game. It’s a game of chance. If you don’t take the chance on the quarterback, you’ll never hit,” Perry said.