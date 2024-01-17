Patriots Robert Kraft recalled a prophetic Jerod Mayo anecdote from the Patriots’ 2008 draft Kraft added that Mayo's "credentials garner respect and he relates beautifully to the players." Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo at the press conference introducing the new Patriots' head coach. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Jerod Mayo has only been with one organization in his entire NFL career. The newly-appointed Patriots head coach is clearly comfortable in Foxborough.

According to Robert Kraft, the connection began almost immediately. Speaking at Mayo’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, Kraft recalled a prophetic anecdote.

“I first met Jerod in 2008 after we drafted him 10th overall out of the University of Tennessee,” said Kraft. “On that day, we introduced him to the media and I remember him immediately coming up to me and saying, ‘Kraft and Mayo, they go together pretty well.'”

“Sixteen years later, here we are,” Kraft concluded.

The longtime Patriots owner has cited his initial interactions with team draft picks in the past, and the impact they’ve had. For many years, he would recall the story of first meeting Tom Brady (a 2000 sixth-round pick) and being told by the young quarterback, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made,” (though Brady has disputed that version, insisting that he simply told Kraft, “You’ll never regret picking me.”)

Kraft, who has been questioned for promoting Mayo from within instead of conducting a more comprehensive coaching search, defended his decision by citing the family’s longtime business practice.

“In my experience, the most successful leadership transitions happen when we’re privileged to develop talent from within,” he explained. “That allows us to create a succession plan that allows the candidate to better prepare for the opportunity when he arrives.”

Regarding Mayo, Kraft reminded reporters that the former linebacker took on a leadership role with the Patriots just a year after his first conversation with the owner.

“Despite joining a veteran-laden team, he immediately stepped into a leadership role, and was voted team captain in just his second year,” said Kraft.

“That leadership position as captain continued for the rest of his playing career.”

In the view of team ownership, Mayo was the clear choice.

“His credentials garner respect and he relates beautifully to the players.”