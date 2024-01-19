Patriots Here’s who one NFL draft expert projects the Patriots selecting at No. 3 overall NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah projects the Patriots drafting a quarterback in his first mock draft of the year. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy after his impressive 2023 season at LSU. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs are officially underway, which means mock draft season has begun.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah released his 2024 NFL mock draft, version 1.0, on Friday afternoon, and projected the Patriots to select an ultra-important position.

Jeremiah mocked New England to draft a quarterback, specifically Jayden Daniels, with its No. 3 overall pick.

The mock draft has the first three picks being quarterbacks with the Bears opting for Caleb Williams and the Commanders taking Drake Maye.

“While Marvin Harrison Jr. would be tempting here, the Patriots need to address the quarterback position first and foremost,” Jeremiah explained.

After the Patriots experienced dismal play under center between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in 2023, it’s no surprise that many expect the team to start fresh at quarterback.

Daniels, who turned 23 last month, put up impressive stats as Louisiana State University’s starting quarterback in 2023.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner threw 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season. Daniels also logged an FBS-best 95.7 quarterback rating while leading the Tigers to nine wins.

He logged 3,812 passing yards, which surpassed his 2022 total (2,913) by a wide margin, and a 72.2 completion percentage.

Daniels opted not to play in LSU’s New Year’s Day bowl game.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound signal-caller spent his first three seasons at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022.

On the day of his introductory press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo may have hinted at the organization taking a quarterback in April.

“We’re gonna draft the best player for a position that is very important,” Mayo told WBZ’s Dan Roche on Wednesday. “You put the pieces together.”