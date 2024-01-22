Patriots Jerod Mayo offers update on Patriots’ coaching search, Bill Belichick’s sons "They’re great coaches. We’ll see what happens.” It remains to be seen if Steve Belichick will remain on Jerod Mayo's staff in 2024. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

The Patriots already have their new head coach in place with Jerod Mayo.

But before New England can begin to overhaul its roster during a pivotal offseason, Mayo will need to fill out the rest of his staff.

With offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien leaving New England to join Ohio State, New England will need a new primary play-caller and offensive mind to try and right the ship of a sputtering unit that tanked the team’s 2023 season.

Considering Mayo’s comments last week on the importance of “titles” and recognition within an organization and coaching staff, the writing is also on the wall that New England will formally appoint a defensive coordinator — be it an internal candidate or an outside hire.

Add in several other vacancies across Mayo’s coaching staff, coupled with a potential exodus of more Patriots personnel when Bill Belichick eventually lands with another team, and Mayo has plenty on his plate this month.

Mayo offered an update on New England’s wide-ranging pursuit of coaches on all sides of the ball during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

“These interviews — we’re just starting the process. They’ve all been Zooms so far,” Mayo said. “We’re going to bring in people this week. At the same time, you want to hire people that you like and are good at their job.

“The Zoom interviews are more philosophical questions. Not really X’s and O’s and then when they come in here, that’s when the X’s and O’s get going.”

Mayo confirmed on Monday that the Patriots will interview Rams tight ends coach and ex-Patriots assistant Nick Caley for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Along with Caley, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported over the weekend that New England will interview Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the same OC position.

As far as the defensive coordinator post, the top internal option for New England is reportedly Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted on Sunday that Covington is “well positioned” to earn a promotion as defensive coordinator.

Other coaches the Patriots have reportedly requested to interview or interviewed for the defensive coordinator vacancy include Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, and Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

One domino that has to fall in New England is the future of both Steve and Brian Belichick — especially with their father still assessing his options in free agency. Breer reported last week that both Steve and Brian Belichick have “already been offered the opportunity to return” to Mayo’s staff in 2024.

Reiss added on Sunday that Steve Belichick could still be a valuable asset on Mayo’s staff, especially as a potential assistant head coach/senior advisor. But both Belichicks might be waiting to see where their father lands this offseason before determining their next move.

Mayo reiterated on Monday that Steve and Brian Belichick have been offered the chance to remain in Foxborough in 2024 and beyond.

“We have a great relationship. They have the option to stay,” Mayo said of Steve and Brian Belichick. “They also have the option to go with their father, if they want to. Still kind of going through it. I have a good relationship with both of them. They’re great coaches. We’ll see what happens.”

As for New England’s special-teams coordinator role, the Patriots have reportedly interviewed or requested to interview Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams, ex-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer.