Patriots Jerod Mayo maps out Patriots’ priorities ahead of 2024 NFL Draft "We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team." Jerod Mayo and the Patriots hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

Jerod Mayo, Robert Kraft, and the Patriots will have their work cut out for them this offseason.

Following a disastrous 2023 season that saw New England plummet to the bottom of the AFC standings with a 4-13 record, the Patriots’ roster is in line for a significant overhaul in the months ahead.

New England is well-positioned to inject some talent into a roster severely lacking in terms of playmaking. According to Spotrac, the Patriots have around $68 million in cap space, which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

But even though Mayo acknowledged on Monday that the Patriots are “ready to burn some cash” this spring, New England’s best shot at orchestrating a quick turnaround likely lies in landing a franchise-altering player with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Mayo was asked about what New England will prioritize with that top-three selection.

“We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team,” Mayo noted.

If one was to try and read the tea leaves regarding Mayo’s comment, it would seem like the Patriots are setting their sights on the quarterback position — given how the substandard play of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe sealed the fate of a woeful offense in 2023.

But Mayo offered up more options than just a signal-caller.

“Offensive line, receiver, quarterback — pick your [choice],” Mayo added.

New England should have no shortage of appealing options with such a coveted first-round selection, be it a potential blue-chip quarterback like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, a lauded receiving prospect like Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., or a franchise fixture at left tackle like Notre Dame’s Joe Alt.

The Patriots could also opt to relinquish more assets and trade up in April, especially if it allows them to select the projected top-two quarterbacks on the draft board in USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye.

Even though landing a franchise quarterback stands as the fastest avenue toward contention, the Patriots will have some tough decisions to make in the months ahead — especially with prospects like Harrison Jr. and Alt arguably boasting higher floors at the NFL level over Daniels.

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said last week Daniels has the dual-threat skillset found in star QBs like Randall Cunningham and Lamar Jackson. But if Daniels is unable to adjust to a higher level of competition and New England lets a potential star like Harrison Jr. slip through its grasp, it could be disastrous.

Mayo noted on Monday that the Patriots will have to embrace a collaborative approach ahead of the draft — especially given that the No. 3 pick will likely not be a consensus decision.

“I don’t think you can get the entire organization to see it the same. They may see the position we need as ‘we need a quarterback’ or ‘we need a running back’ or ‘we need a receiver,’” Mayo said. “At the same time, there’s a lot that goes into those picks.

“We’ll evaluate those players but we also have a scouting department that’s paid to do a lot of that stuff as well. At the end of the day, we have to make a decision and we’re responsible for it.”