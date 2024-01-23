Patriots Mel Kiper Jr. debuts 2024 NFL mock draft, predicts Patriots pick Drake Maye at No. 3 “What better way to start a new era -- and possible offensive rebuild -- than to take an elite quarterback at the top of the draft?" RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 25: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Just about this time last year, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his way-too-early 2023 NFL mock draft.

Tuesday morning, after much anticipation, Kiper debuted his Round 1 predictions ahead of the 2024 NFL draft in April.

This year’s draft class is brimming with quarterback talent, not unlike the class of 2023. And the great news? The Patriots have a shot at scooping up one of the young talents with their No. 3 overall pick.

According to Kiper, the Patriots should pick Drake Maye, the quarterback out of the University of North Carolina.

“What better way to start a new era — and possible offensive rebuild — than to take an elite quarterback at the top of the draft,” Kiper said.

Maye is just about as elite as they come. He threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year. And even after playing for an offensive coordinator who leaned heavily on the running game, Maye led the conference in passing yards.

“He’s an outstanding deep-ball thrower in a 6-foot-4 frame. He takes care of the football and has some dual-threat ability. There’s a ton to like in his potential,” Kiper said.

As the Patriots exit the Bill Belichick era – one recently marred by a reputation of questionable draft strategy (ahem, for example in 2020 when they drafted Kyle Dugger over Jalen Hurts. Or 2021 when they picked Mac Jones and Ronnie Perkins over Amon-Ra St. Brown) – could it be time they change their tune?

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said during an interview on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show Monday that he’s “ready to burn some cash” and bring in talent. The young coach seems, thus far, committed to shepherding in players that will bolster New England’s offense in particular.

“We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team,” Mayo said. But he didn’t reveal what position the team was looking to take at No. 3.

“Offensive line, receiver, quarterback — pick your [choice],” he added.

The Patriots need a lot heading into the off-season, but when assessing the squad’s biggest need, the answer seems obvious.

Quarterback Mac Jones started the 2023 season, but after throwing 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the first 11 weeks, Jones was demoted to the third-string. His fate in New England remains questionable, especially with the possibility that he could soon be replaced by a top-rated rookie.