Patriots Patriots reportedly already have a 'strong favorite' in place for defensive coordinator role DeMarcus Covington has served as the Patriots' D-line coach since 2020.

Jerod Mayo and the Patriots have cast a wide net as they try to fill out several key vacancies on New England’s coaching staff.

But according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New England may not have to look very far as it gets set to formally name a defensive coordinator for the first time in several years.

Breer reported on Tuesday that current Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is the “strong favorite” to land the DC position. Covington, 34, has been highly regarded as a rising coaching prospect across the NFL — with NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero listing him in his annual “young coaches to watch” column in November.

“The Patriots’ coordinator spots could get filled this week,” Breer wrote. “The first domino to fall could be DeMarcus Covington landing the defensive coordinator job. Covington, as it stands right now, is a strong favorite, and brings seven years of experience working in the building to the table — the past five as a defensive position coach alongside new head coach Jerod Mayo.

“The Patriots could also seek Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker or Pittsburgh Steelers assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, both of whom interviewed for the coordinator job, to the defensive staff with Covington.”

New England’s reported interest in Alexander was previously unknown. Other coaches the Patriots have reportedly requested to interview or interviewed for the defensive coordinator vacancy include Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, Parker, and Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Sunday that Covington is believed to be “well positioned” to get a promotion to DC, citing sources “close to the situation.”

Covington joined the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2017, and has served in his current role as the team’s D-line coach since 2020. New England has seen several players make significant strides under Covington’s watch, especially Christian Barmore this past season.

Breer offered more details about Mayo’s possible coaching structure in his column on Tuesday, noting that the Patriots could target another young coach on the rise for the team’s offensive-coordinator position and add more senior personnel around them.

Mayo confirmed on Monday that the Patriots interviewed Rams tight ends coach and ex-Patriots assistant Nick Caley for the team’s OC spot. Along with Caley, Breer reported over the weekend that New England will interview Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the same role.

“Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who worked in the same job for the Los Angeles Rams last year, interviewed for the job Monday,” Breer wrote. “And Robinson interviews Tuesday. And I think it’s possible the Patriots hire one of these ‘riser’ types as coordinator, with a senior offensive assistant backstopping him. … I could also see Mayo adding an older assistant with head coaching experience as he settles into the job.”