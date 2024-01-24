Patriots Julian Edelman recalls the time Bill Belichick ‘got Mossed’ in practice "He got Mossed. Coach got Mossed." Bill Belichick and Randy Moss. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

The Patriots had won three Super Bowls by the time Randy Moss was acquired via trade in 2007.

So, Bill Belichick, who was coach at the time, thought of other ways to inspire the team.

Sometimes he would bring in a motivational speaker. Other times, he would give presentations on other celebrities.

One day, Belichick used golfer Tiger Woods as an example of someone who works hard, former receiver Julian Edelman said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Let’s Go!

“Every offseason, we’d have some inspirational thing from Bill,” Edelman said. “This guy lays out an hour-long presentation on why Tiger Woods is Tiger [expletive] Woods. He’s sitting there: ‘You guys are over in Vegas in the offseason, this guy is [expletive] hitting his seven iron. He’s at the greens putting.”

Not long after, Woods had some off-the-field issues surface. Moss found the timing to be humorous.

“Like three weeks later, the whole Tiger saga came out, right?” Edelman said. “Randy, as soon as it came out, we’re in stretch lines and Bill is walking around. He’s got his little whistle or he’s whistling or doing his little whistle twirl.”

“All of a sudden you hear out of left field: ‘Hey Bill! Hey Bill!'” Edelman continued. “You see Belichick. He just shakes his head like he knew exactly what it was. ‘How about Tiger [expletive] Woods? The whole team starts dying. The whole team is going crazy.”

Moss, who made six Pro Bowls en route to a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, was known for making spectacular catches. The catchphrase “you got Mossed” became a popular way of saying someone made a great catch.

Though Moss’s comment wasn’t a catch, Edelman and podcast co-host Jim Gray agreed that Belichick got Mossed.

“He got Mossed. Coach got Mossed,” Edelman said.