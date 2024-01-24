Patriots The Patriots signed Michael Jordan. No, not that Michael Jordan. A former 4th-round pick of the Bengals, Jordan was released from the Packers practice squad last week. Michael Jordan last played on the Packers' practice squad. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday evening that they signed guard Michael Jordan to a futures contract.

And no, it’s not the Michael Jordan that immediately comes to mind.

This Michael Jordan is a 25-year-old offensive lineman who has appeared in 55 games since arriving in the NFL in 2019.

A fourth-round pick by the Bengals, Jordan hit the market after the Packers released him from their practice squad just ahead of Green Bay’s season-ending loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Round.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard has made 29 starts at left guard in his career, but spent the entire 2023 season on the Packers practice squad.

Advertisement:

With Jordan signed to a futures contract, New England will be able to keep him in place as necessary depth moving forward, especially off the 53-man roster.

New England already has some depth at guard in Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi and James Ferentz — although the 34-year-old Ferentz will hit free agency this offseason.

New England’s latest signing may not be able to turn the tide if the Patriots battle against the MonStars or the Utah Jazz. But it’s a forward-thinking roster move for an O-line that is currently in a state of flux.