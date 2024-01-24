Patriots Patriots video teases new podcast, but one important person is missing '2003: The Super Sequel Podcast' is set to premiere next week, taking fans on a trip down memory lane. Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII, 01 February 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 to win the game. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

The year is 2003. iTunes was just released, “West Wing” was still on television, and the New England Patriots are about to win their second Super Bowl title in three years.

Life was good.

Twenty years later, Patriots fans will have a chance to revisit the fond memories of ‘03. Premiering January 29th, “2003: The Super Sequel Podcast” takes listeners back to the year that legitimized the dominance of the early Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

New pod coming 🔜



2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29 pic.twitter.com/9exA1ZGLDU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2024

“Hear never-before told stories from those who were there to live them,” the teaser video released by the Patriots says.

Listeners can expect to hear from former players Tedy Bruschi, Christian Fauria, Rodney Harrison, and Deion Branch. The recent conversations will also be accompanied by interviews and sounds from 2003 that beckon a sweet nostalgia.

The video announcement has a certain re-watchability factor about it – the same ‘je ne sais quoi’ as a guilty pleasure song that can be played on repeat in the privacy of one’s own car.

However, upon re-watching the minute-and-a-half clip, there is somebody noticeably missing.

Exactly 13 days after Belichick and the Patriots announced they had “mutually agreed to part ways,” the longtime Patriots head coach is absent from the throwback clip, which features many shots of Patriots players, personnel, and team ownership celebrating their Super Bowl victory.

This absence was not lost on Patriots fans. Storming the comments section, they demanded to know why Belichick was seemingly erased from ‘03.

No footage of Bill whatsoever? Is this what you guys are gonna do now, just wipe him off any highlights like he never existed? Shame on you. https://t.co/cj7lG3mMHe — Shaq: Mad Dog Psycho (@AtomicDawg5150) January 24, 2024

According to the teaser, the episodes will be available to stream on “your favorite podcast platforms,” guaranteeing a peek behind the curtain at one of the most dominant teams of the century.