Phil Bissell, designer of ‘Pat Patriot’ logo, dies

Phil Bissell, the creator of the Patriots’ famous “Pat Patriot” logo has died, the team announced Thursday.

Bissell, who was born in 1926 according to the team, created the logo while working as a cartoonist at The Boston Globe, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Phil Bissell, the original creator of the Pat Patriot logo. pic.twitter.com/U6aC99w3ns — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2024

“Upon seeing the drawing in publication, then Patriots owner Billy Sullivan reached out to Bissell to secure the revolutionary soldier hiking a football as the team’s logo,” the Patriots Hall of Fame noted. “Bissell created the game program covers for several years using humor and creativity to create original artwork.”

The “Pat Patriot” logo was printed on the side of Patriots helmets from 1961 to 1992 before the franchise changed to the “Flying Elvis” logo that is still in use today.

Still, “Pat Patriot” is a beloved throwback in Foxborough, with New England unveiling red retro jerseys with the cherished symbol embossed on white helmets in 2022.

“I have a picture, it was done some time ago, of Tom Brady, and Brady had the old uniform on and he had my Pat on the helmet,” Bissell told The Athletic’s Steve Buckley in a story from 2020. “To me, I like the picture because it’s Brady and with my little buddy on the helmet.”

